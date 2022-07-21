Fitbit released a software update back in July 2022 that introduced a feature on the Fitbit Charge 5 that was previously only available on the company's Sense and Versa smartwatch offerings.

The software update added a feature called "Find Phone", allowing you to do exactly what you would expect - find your phone. Here is everything you need to know about it, including how to use it and what you need to make it work.

What is the Find Phone feature on Fitbit Charge?

The Find Phone feature was added to the Fitbit Charge 5 with the software update version 1.171.50. The feature works exactly as it sounds: It allows you to find a lost phone nearby. As we mentioned, prior to the update being released in July 2022, the Find Phone was previously only available on Fitbit's smartwatches. It is now more widely available however, closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch features.

There are some caveats you should know though before we tell you how the feature works and how to use it. Firstly, Find Phone will only work if your phone and Bluetooth are both turned on. Your phone also has to be paired with your Charge 5 and within 30 feet of the fitness tracker.

Additionally, you'll need to ensure the Fitbit app is running in the background on your phone. ​​​​​​​

How does Find Phone work on Fitbit Charge 5?

You'll first need to make sure your Fitbit is running the latest software (or at least 1.171.50 or later). In order to check what software your Fitbit is running, follow these steps below:

Open the Fitbit app Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner Tap on your Charge 5 tracker in the list You'll see the software version at the top

Once your Fitbit is running the latest software, the Find Phone option is located between Screen Wake and Water Lock on the clock face. You can access this by swiping down from the top of the Charge 5's screen. Tap on the Find Phone icon and it will open an app with a "Find Phone" button. Hitting that button makes your paired phone sound an alarm. Once your phone is located, tapping "Cancel" stops the sound.

What is the Fitbit Charge 5?

Fitbit launched its Charge 5 in September 2021. It features an always-on color touch screen and a bevy of health features, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) app and Daily Readiness Score (for Premium members). It's not the cheapest fitness tracker available, but it's definitely Fitbit's best - offering a fantastic blend of features, design, battery life, and price. You can read our review of the Charge 5, as well as see how the Charge 5 compares to the Charge 4 in our separate feature.

When will Find Phone be available?

The Find Phone feature rolled out to the Charge 5 devices in July 2022.