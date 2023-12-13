When I'm not shopping for and editing the best phone, Garmin, or Apple Watch deals, I admittedly spend a lot of time shopping for new clothes. Yes, I'm one of those people who claim I have nothing to wear whilst staring at a closet full of clothes. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lingering, spending money is even more tempting than usual.

As a dedicated clothing shopper, however, I've never been one to discriminate against a good brand or good deal, even if the item was pre-owned. In fact, I do a lot of my shopping via online or physical thrift stores in an attempt to do some good for the environment, combating the fast-fashion industry, and protecting my wallet.

So, finding the Beni extension was the perfect compromise that made shopping sustainably for my favorite items even easier while performing some much-needed online retail therapy -- or rather, resale therapy.

What is Beni?

Beni, is a free shopping extension available on your desktop for Chrome and Safari that works alongside your current shopping page to look for either exact or similar clothing items at over 40 second-hand online stores, including ThreadUp, The RealReal, Poshmark, Rent the Runway, and eBay for a more budget-friendly price.

Essentially, Beni streamlines second-hand shopping by matching the current desired (full priced) item with either the exact item or one similar via quality, second-hand thrifting apps.

How Beni works when shopping online: Streamlining secondhand

Upon adding to your browser, you'll see a Beni browser extension icon - which is a green circle with orange sunglasses - in the bottom left corner of your webpage. That icon is your key to unlocking the best thrifting deals. Here's when to click on it.

Start shopping online as you normally would. Open your window to your usual favorite online outlet. Select an item you like, whether you're tempted to add it to your cart or if you know it's an absolute must-have. Click the green Beni icon in the bottom right corner, and you'll see up to 20 options of either the exact item, or similar items automatically displayed on the right side of your screen from third-party, second-hand outlets. You can also like certain options to save them for later.

When you first download Beni, you'll be invited to fill out your typical sizes for your favorite brands to ensure that the browswer is pulling custom options.

How to download Beni on your desktop

Currently, Beni is only available on Chrome and Safari.

Enter 'Beni' in your search browser, and select 'Beni | Find it Secondand' From the website, you'll be invited to add Beni to Chrome. Select the orange 'Add to Chrome' button on Beni's website. A link will lead you to the Chrome store. Select the blue 'Add to Chrome' button. Beni will invite you to input your typical sizes to curate more personalized search results.

How to download Beni on your iPhone

Currently, Beni is only available to download via the app or on the iPhone's Safari browser. According to the website, its working on bringing the extension to Android handsets soon.

Here's how to download the browser to Safari on iPhone.

Either download the Beni app on the Apple App store or search 'Beni' in Safari. In the very bottom left-hand corner of the Safari browser bar, tap the aA icon. Select 'Manage Extensions,' and Beni will pop up as an option. Toggle the Beni option on You'll see a popup, then tap Beni and select 'always allow.'