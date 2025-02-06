Summary The Spotify app on mobile and desktop and has a built-in music equalizer you can try.

It can be found under the app's settings, and has different presets available depending on the type of music you're listening to.

You can adjust the bass, vocals, and high notes with the equalizer's different frequency settings.

I listen to a lot of music every day, and music streaming apps like Spotify have made discovering various artists and genres much easier. Whether I'm driving to work or unwinding after a long day, Spotify is my go-to app for all my music and podcast needs. Its extensive feature set has kept me subscribed for quite a while, despite those occasional pesky price hikes .

However, there are times when I'm listening to music on the go with my headphones , and the bass can sound off and weaker than it should be. Fortunately, Spotify has an equalizer setting in its desktop and mobile app that allows users to easily adjust audio frequencies to discover the ideal mix for them. Even if you aren't sure of what you're looking for sound-wise, Spotify offers a variety of presets you can experiment with to find the right frequency level for the genre of music you're enjoying, whether it's classical, hip-hop, jazz, or more.

The feature is easy to find and play around with, and anyone can access it on Spotify's app -- no Premium subscription required.

How to open Spotify's Equalizer

You can find it in settings under playback

I recommend trying Spotify's Equalizer setting when switching between different music genres. For example, I prefer a slightly increased bass with electronic music, while I’m okay with keeping it flat for classic rock to ensure the sound and lyrics remain clear. Here's how to find the equalizer on the Spotify mobile and desktop app.

For iOS:

1. Tap on your profile picture or swipe left in the app

2. Select Settings and privacy.

3. Tap Playback and enable Equalizer.

For Android:

1. Tap on your profile picture or swipe left in the app.

2. Select Settings and privacy.

3. Under Audio Quality, enable Equalizer.

For Windows and MacOS:

1. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the app.

2. Select Settings.

3. Scroll down to Playback and enable Equalizer.

How to use Spotify's Equalizer

You can use preset frequencies or play around with it yourself

Spotify offers a wide variety of equalizer presets to explore, but you can also customize the equalizer yourself. However, this can become somewhat tricky, and it may be challenging to find the right balance between the various sound frequencies based on what you're listening to.

When examining the equalizer graph, there are three different frequencies you can experiment with. The low-range frequency modifies the bass, the mid-range influences the vocals and instruments, and the high-range enhances the clarity of high musical notes, such as those produced by a piano or drum cymbals. First, I would select a preset that aligns with your music genre and then experiment with the equalizer until you find something you like.

Generally, if you're not an audiophile, I'd suggest sticking to Spotify's preset equalizer options. There are 22 settings available that cover a wide variety of music types, and I’ve noticed they make a significant difference in sound quality and my immersion in the music. If you can't find a frequency setting that works, you can always revert to the default flat setting to regain the original listening experience you had.