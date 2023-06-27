You and your friends have been tasked with putting together a playlist for the big house party. The trouble is that none of you can agree on what should go on it. You've been at it for 3 hours, and the playlist is still only three songs long. If only there were a better way.

Well, if you're a Spotify user, there is. You can use the Spotify Blend feature to combine the listening history of multiple Spotify users into an automatically generated playlist in a matter of seconds. No fuss, no arguments, just killer tune after killer tune. Here's how to use Spotify Blend.

What is Spotify Blend?

Spotify Blend is a way of automatically creating playlists with other people. They're different from collaborative playlists, in which you and your friends manually add songs to a playlist. Spotify Blend does all the heavy lifting for you; if you're making a Spotify Blend with one other person, for example, its algorithms create a mix of songs that both of you have played before, and some songs that only one of you has listened to. The result is an impressive mix of songs that both of you love and songs that at least one of you hasn't heard before.

You can have up to ten people in a Spotify Blend and the playlists can have up to 50 songs in them. Spotify Blend playlists also update daily, so you can continue to discover new music from your friends' libraries.

How to create a Spotify Blend with friends

To make a Spotify Blend, all you need to do is create a new Blend in the app and then invite up to nine friends to it. Once they've joined, your Spotify Blend playlist will be created almost instantly. Finding where to create a new Blend is a little trickier than it needs to be, however.

Open the Spotify app. Click the Search icon. Type blend into the search field. Select Blend Genre from top of the results. Tap Create a Blend. At the bottom of the screen tap the Invite button. Share your invite link via one of the available methods such as a messaging app or email. Once the invitees accept the invitation, your blend will be created. You can find it in your Playlists. Next to each song are small icons indicating which members of blend had that song in their libraries. Tap the animated icon on the banner at the top to see a score that shows how well your musical tastes match.

How to create a Spotify Blend with artists

Spotify also allows you to create a Blend with a limited set of artists. You end up with your own personalised playlist of music chosen from your library and the library of a well-known musician.

Unsurprisingly, the playlist will contain a significant number of the artist's own songs, but there will also be songs by other artists that aren't in your own listening history. You also get to see how closely matched your musical tastes are to those of your selected artist.

There are a limited number of artists that you can create blends with, and currently the only way to create the blends is through a series of links published by Spotify.

Spotify was the app that took music streaming into the mainstream, and it's never looked back. Popular features such as Spotify Wrapped and Spotify Blend continue to keep customers loyal despite the increasing number of competitors. If you're currently using a rival streaming service and are thinking of making the switch to Spotify, the good news is that you can easily transfer your playlists from Apple Music to Spotify.