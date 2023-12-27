Key Takeaways Snapchat's generative AI can generate images and expand tightly cropped images, allowing for wider capture areas.

Users can enter prompts for the AI to generate images, although the resulting images may not be impressive.

The image expansion feature has mixed results and does not create impressive backgrounds, but users can still have fun editing the images with Snapchat's options.

Generative AI is everywhere. You can't throw a stone on the internet without bumping into ChatGPT, Google Bard, or some other company's generative AI.

Snapchat is no exception, as the social app has rolled out several AI features. Recently, the company's AI expanded with even more features that allow it to generate images of all shapes and sizes. It can even expand a tightly cropped image, which helps share pictures with friends on the app.

How do you use these new features, and what else can they do? We'll dig into Snapchat's generative AI and break it down for you.

What can Snapchat's generative AI do?

Snapchat's AI offers two primary features. First, it can generate an image like many other AI image generators scattered around the internet. Second, it can use the data around the edges of an image to expand it, giving it a wider capture area than you originally had. Neither of these features are new for generative AI, but they're still cool to have in such a popular chat app like Snapchat.

You can enter all kinds of prompts using the generative portion to get the AI going. For example, If you wanted to enter something like "a goldfish using a spatula to flip a large pancake," you could do that. And because it's built right into the social chatting application, you can share the images with friends or post them to your story. Though I have to say, while testing Snapchat's AI image generation, I wasn't impressed enough by any of the resulting images that I'd want to share, but you could have better results than me.

The image expansion also came with mixed results for me. It would often add gibberish text to the bottom of the image despite the original photo not having any text. It also doesn't expand as far as some other AI image tools. This means the images look reasonably natural, but if you're expecting to be surprised by impressive backgrounds created seemingly out of nowhere, you will be disappointed.

Hopefully, Snapchat will expand its AI offerings because it's hard to justify paying $4 per month right now. Of course, you get the other features offered with Snapchat+, but if you're signing up for the AI features, you might want to save your money and use one of the other free AI image generators.

How to use Snapchat's AI to generate images

Snapchat isn't doing anything particularly new with its AI image generation features. Still, it's nice to have access to it in an app you're already using instead of downloading a dedicated app to create fun AI images. If you want to give Snapchat's AI image maker a run for its money (and you have Snapchat+), here's what you need to do:

Go to the main share screen in Snapchat if you aren't already there upon launching the app. Tap the AI button on the right side (where all of the menu options are). Type in a prompt or choose one of the examples offered by Snapchat. Wait a few seconds for the image output. Tap Next. Share the image the same way you would if you took the photo yourself.

After generating the image, all the standard Snapchat edit options are also present, so you can choose to add text, crop it, draw on it, or do anything else you'd do with a standard picture. This is one place where Snapchat stands out from some other AI image generators because you can have a little fun with the output by making it your own.

As mentioned, the results aren't the best, and you can tell the pictures are generated using AI, but it's still fun to play with, especially if you're a member of Snapchat+.

How to use Snapchat's AI to expand an image

Expanding an image with Snapchat is painless enough, as long as you already have a Snapchat+ subscription. Here's how it's done:

Go to the main share screen in Snapchat if you aren't already there upon launching the app. Take a photo or tap the photos button in the bottom left corner to open your existing images. Tap an image you'd like to expand. Tap the down arrow on the right side to expand the options. Tap the crop button (it looks like two right angles overlapping). Tap Expand on the bottom of the screen. If it's your first using it, acknowledge that it's an experimental feature. Wait up to 15 seconds for the image to expand. Tap the checkmark to keep the newly expanded image.

Right now, Snapchat has the feature hidden away in the crop portion of its image editor, so you will have to go through a few steps to find it. Once it's not considered experimental and a more integrated part of the overall Snapchat experience, perhaps it'll move to a more prominent location.

For avid Snapchat users, these features could let them take their social sharing game to another level, but for everyone else, they're a nice bonus as long as you don't mind paying a small monthly subscription.

Do you need Snapchat+ to use Snapchat's AI features?

Unfortunately, you do need to pay for Snapchat+ if you want to take full advantage of the generative AI features offered in the social app. Signing up costs $3.99 per month, and it comes with other features besides the AI, such as the ability to enhance your stories, change chat backgrounds, and so on. The other features' usefulness will depend on how dedicated you are to Snapchat, but if you use the app a lot, you might enjoy the non-AI features. If you want to learn more about Snapchat+ and what it brings to the table, our Snapchat guide breaks it down for you.

If you're interested in signing up for Snapchat+, you can go to this page on Snapchat's official website and scan the QR code to get there on your mobile platform of choice. Again, if you're only interested in AI image generation, other options are just as good or better and don't cost $3.99 per month, but if you're interested in the other benefits, the AI stuff is a nice bonus.