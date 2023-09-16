The Apple Watch Series 9 features a powerful new S9 chip that powers a number of new features that aren't available on older models. For example, the new double tap gesture is only supported on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, although you can get a very similar feature on older Apple Watches.

Another feature that's only supported by some Apple Watch models is the ability to ask Siri for information about your health and fitness data. The feature won't be available until 'later in the year' in English and Mandarin, with more languages following at some point after that. In the meantime, however, here's how to use Siri with Apple Health and some of the things you can ask it to do.

Which Apple Watches support the Siri + Health feature?

Apple says that it's the 'secure on-device processing' that enables the ability to access your health data using Siri. The only Apple Watch models currently capable of processing Siri commands on the watch itself are the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

However, on older Apple Watch models, it's still possible to use Siri to get health information in a limited way. For example, saying "How much did I sleep last night?" will open the Sleep app, although you'll need to scroll through the app to find your sleep duration. Similarly, asking "How is my Move ring looking today?" will open the Activity app, but once again you'll need to scroll through the app to find your Move ring data. Many Siri health queries on older Apple Watches will simply direct you to find the information on the Health app on your iPhone, however.

How to use Siri with Apple Health to get information

In order to use Siri to find your health data, all you need to do is ask. Since the feature is not yet available, we don't know the full extent of what is possible, but the following queries (or variations of them) will be supported:

What's my blood oxygen?

Did I close my exercise ring?

How much did I sleep last night?

What's my blood glucose level?

How many wheelchair pushes have I done?

What's my step count?

What’s my average walking heart rate?

How far did I bike yesterday?

How much do I weigh?

How does my Move ring look today?

How many calories have I burned?

How far have I walked today?

How many flights of stairs have I climbed?

What was my respiratory rate last night?

What was my blood pressure yesterday?

How to use Siri with Apple Health to log information

You can also use Siri on your Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 to log new information to the Health app that isn't automatically recorded by the sensors on your Apple Watch. Once again, we won't know the full extent of the capabilities until the feature is officially released, but the following commands will all be supported:

My weight is 125 pounds today

My period started today

Log my body temperature as 98.3 degrees

I took my 8AM medications

Log that I have spotting today

My blood sugar is 122

Log that I took my multivitamin

Record my blood pressure as 188 over 76

We look forward to seeing what else is possible using Siri and Health when the feature is released later in the year.