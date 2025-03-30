Summary Send almost anything to your Kindle, including PDFs, eBooks, images, and more.

Use the Send to Kindle web tool for easy uploads and manage your Kindle library.

Get the desktop app for Mac/PC to wirelessly send content from your computer to your Kindle.

While the days of dragging and dropping files directly onto your Kindle via USB are unfortunately behind us, I have found the Send to Kindle tool to be a very helpful replacement for this lost functionality, which has allowed me to send everything from 80,000 word fanfics posted on AO3 to public domain ePub files to my Kindle for instantaneous reading.

Though it involves a few extra steps than previously required (plugging your Kindle in and then just dragging and dropping files was so simple) once I got the hang of how to use this tool, I was able to move several files to my Kindle with ease, no matter if they were on my computer or my phone .

What's compatible?

Almost every major text type, and some images too

If you're wondering what kind of files you can send to your Kindle, the answer is most DRM-free documents, books, and images. This includes PDFs, ePub files, and more. Here's the complete list:

PDF

Word processing documents (.DOC, .DOCX .RTF .TXT)

Images (.JPEG, .JPG, .PNG, .GIF, .BMP)

DRM-free books (.EPUB)

Web pages (.HTML, .HTM)

Using the Send to Kindle web tool

The easiest way to send content to your kindle