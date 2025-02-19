Summary Riffusion is an AI music generator that crafts new songs based on prompts, offering a variety of styles and options.

Users can create songs based on style or lyrics, generate at least two tracks, and even upload audio to add AI-generated singing.

By using Riffusion, content creators can find inspiration through staff picks and playlists, gaining more features with continued use.

In the day and age of social media videos and content creation being one of the focal parts of our society, being able to come out with new things takes time and skill. If you're an influencer, you have to appeal to the masses. If you're a comedian, you have to come up with jokes. Maybe you just have to do some PowerPoint slides for work. You still need to create those.

Everybody could use a hand coming up with new ideas. This goes for musicians or people who need music in their content. Now that AI is prevalent in our culture, using it to your advantage can help you get a step up on others. That's why something like Riffusion is such an interesting concept. Riffusion is an AI music generator that takes prompts and crafts brand-new songs based on suggestions.

You can write songs, produce tracks, and even remix those songs that you come up with. It's also a site where you can open up and listen to newly created playlists by other people that are made of songs that aren't "real" songs. This means that, if they haven't shared them outside Riffusion, you can't hear them anywhere else. Here's how to use Riffusion and why it could be valuable for content creators.

How to create songs based on style

It gives you a ton of options

You can favorite songs and have them show up in your own favorites playlist, allowing you to go back to them.

What is helpful when you're looking at the list of songs already made is that Riffusion lists some prompts that were used to make those songs. This can give you ideas of what you might want to include in your tracks. To first craft songs by style, you can use the top bar on the main interface.

Click into the search bar at the top of the page. Select Prompt. Type in unique styles or parts of music that you want in the song. This can include heavy bass drums, uptempo rhythm, EDM style, and more. If you want an instrumental track, toggle on the Instrumental button. Click Generate.

From there, Riffusion will go to work. It will create at least two songs based on your settings, allowing you to pick which one you might prefer. Below the tracks will be the prompts that you included as well as some more that Riffusion used to make your track. It is important to note that you cannot use a specific artist as an example. You aren't able to type in "Taylor Swift" and have them generate songs that sound like some Taylor Swift songs. The songs that are created can be favorited and shared on Discord or made public on Riffusion by hitting the Publish button.

How to create songs with lyrics

Have the songs say whatever you want

If you see yourself as an aspiring songwriter, or you just want to take a shot at becoming one, you can also create songs with lyrics. It's a simple process and you can add as many lyrics as you want, meaning you can write four verses or four sentences and Riffusion will come up with a track.

Click into the search bar at the top. Select Compose. Type in the lyrics that you want to use. Type in or click on the style of music that you want. Riffusion offers choices and you can choose as many as you want i.e. ballad rock, groovy rhythms, avant-garde tunes, and more. Click Generate.

After a few moments, Riffusion generates at least two songs based on your prompts. The first time I tried it, I typed three sentences and Riffusion made a song that was 38 seconds long and one that was nearly three minutes long. The first song was just the lyrics I used. The longer song added more lyrics than the ones I'd written. You can try your hand at different styles.

Another thing you can do is upload audio to base your generated song off of. If you write a tune and then want to use the AI-added singing to it, you can upload the audio, type in the lyrics, and Riffusion will have an AI voice sing the words over the music. Because Riffusion is a generative AI application, it learns as you use it. The more you use Riffusion, the more it will learn your personal aesthetic style, and it can offer more suggestions closer to what you typically create. The more you use it, you also can gain points, which unlocks more features for you. This includes more beta invites, more personalization for your songs, and adding a badge to your profile, for starters.