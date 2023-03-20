Picture-in-picture video has become a lot more common in the last few years, and it's a really nice way to get on with something else while still continuing to watch a video.

It's easier than fiddling around with multiple tabs, so if you're on a Mac or MacBook using Safari, you might be wondering if you can take advtange. Good news - we'll walk you through it right here.

How to use picture-in-picture in Safari

Some browsers make picture-in-picture mode quite obvious, but the latest versions of Safari on Mac are a little subtler with the option.

Use it as follows:

Open up a video page in Safari, for example on YouTube Move your mouse to the address bar and click the blue audio icon next to the URL Under Mute This Tab, click on Enter Pictre in Picture Adjust the window that pops to the size and position you prefer

There you go - you're using the feature already!

You can easily move the floating window around, re-size it and pause the video if you need to. To pop the video back into your web browser's tab, just hit the "X" on the window.

Depending on which website you're using you'll also sometimes see a Picture-in-picture button on the video controls directly to let you pop it out into a window, but this isn't universal.

Another way to get the feature working is sometimes to right-click on a video in Safari and select Enter Picture in Picture from the menu that appears.

Between these different methods, you should find that you can access and use the feature pretty easily, and if you've got a decent-sized monitor it can be a really handy way to multitask without having to faff around with separate windows and resizing things to fit perfectly.

It's also ideal for following tutorials in other programs, from Photoshop to Microsoft Excel or any number of other avenues.