As far as we're concerned, the Nintendo Switch is the undisputed champion where family games are concerned right now - it might not match the pixel counts and performance of the PlayStation 5, but it has a huge library of games appropriate for younger gamers.

Do check out our list of the very best games on the Nintendo Switch for inspiration, but if you're a parent looking to put in place some extra protection for your kids, we've got a handy guide to how you can set up parental controls on the Switch right here.

How to use parental controls on the Nintendo Switch

The big thing to know about parental controls on the Switch is that it works through an app on your smartphone, rather than being purely something you control on the console itself.

This means that the first step before you get started is downloading Nintendo's app, which you can view here on the Google Play Store and here on the Apple App Store.

Once that's done, follow the steps below.

Open the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app Sign into or create a Nintendo account Pair the app to the Nintendo Switch in question by following the prompts and receiving a six-digit code on the app On your Switch, head to Settings then Parental Controls Settings Tap I have the app installed. What's next?, then select Enter Registration Code Input the code from the smartphone app and select Register

Now that you've registered the Switch in question, you'll be offered the chance to set some restrictions on it immediately, with the core one being a playtime limit. This will mean that your child can only play for the amount of time you specify each day.

You'll also be able to select a content restriction, which will mean that they can only play games that are rated for certain age-ranges. This can be set manually or you can choose from some pre-set options that Nintendo has created.

You can set a PIN code to be required any time these parental controls are accessed, to put further walls up in case your kids are pretty tech-savvy and might try to find a way around them. You can also lock the app using your biometrics on iOS and Android, so that they can't sneak onto your phone and change things.