Adding some spice to your live sports feed, Apple TV's Multiview feature transforms one adrenaline-laden feed into a duo, trio, or quartet of on-screen athletic artistry.

Yes, Apple TV 4K devices are now able to display up to four simultaneous sporting events on screen at one time. The only caveat? It only applies to Major League Soccer or Friday Night Baseball games right now.

How do I access multiview on Apple TV?

Before you begin, you'll need to make sure your Apple TV is running tvOS 16.5 or later. If that all checks out, you can dive right into the action. Here's how:

Select a live sports stream in full-screen mode on the player. You'll see a grid icon above the scrubber on the right-hand side if multiview is available. Select the grid icon. You'll see a list of live games you can add to multiview in the 'add more games' menu. Select one, and you'll have two streams running at the same time. Swipe up to go full-screen. Repeat the process to add more streams (up to four).

How do I decide which audio feed is playing in multiview?

Following the commentary of four games at once would be like trying to lick your own elbow, so, helpfully, multiview only lets you listen to the audio from the primary feed. To change which feed is the primary is simple. You just swipe the remote's touch surface to change the audio focus to another stream in the grid.

How do I rearrange streams on Apple TV multiview?

Once you've set up your streams, you can easily rearrange the order they're displayed in.

Long press on the touch surface - the screen will get slightly darker, so you know it's worked. Swipe to select a new primary stream. You can also select an asymmetric view to prioritize one game over the others.

How do I remove streams from my multiview feed?

As you'd expect from our friends in Cupertino, Apple has made removing streams from multiview pretty intuitive. You simply access the 'add more games' menu screen and uncheck the boxes next to each feed to remove streams.

What's next for multiview on Apple TV?

Currently, multiview only works with live sports streams. You'll need the MLS Season Pass, which is $14.99/month or $79 per season. Friday Night Baseball is available with an Apple TV+ subscription of $6.99/month.

FuboTV has had multiview support for a couple of years now, and YouTube's Multiview feature is also available on Apple TV. Others will no doubt follow suit soon. Where Apple goes next with multiview is anyone's guess, but it's played down rumors it's eyeing a bid for Premier League streaming rights in favor of more 'global' offerings.