For the times when the words you're texting matter a little more than just a "yep," "nope," or even a canned Smart Reply, the Google Messages app is bringing an easy way to step your language up. Here's how you can sign up to try out Magic Compose this summer.

What is Magic Compose and how do I use it?

Introduced at Google I/O 2023, Magic Compose utilizes the company's Bard large language model to generate replies to an RCS text chain that go beyond single, monosyllabic words. This feature was one of many detailed during the event highlighting the company's push into generative artificial intelligence applications.

According to an official tutorial video listed on a Google Messages help page, users first tap on a speech bubble icon (officially called "Message suggestions") in the text field and then pull up a list of fairly generic replies to enter. After selecting one, the icon then turns into a pencil with a sparkle above it ("Rewrite suggestions"). Tapping that icon pulls up a list of expanded prompts that may feature extra punctuation or even emoji.

Users can browse for the perfect response from any of up to seven different "moods":

Remix

Excited

Chill

Shakespeare

Lyrical

Formal

Short

Google says it collects the text and emoji contents of up to 20 previous messages in an RCS thread (read: not SMS) for the sole purpose of generating reply suggestions - not for long-term storage or training its AI models. Visual and audio content is excepted, but image captions and voice transcriptions could be read. Our colleagues at Android Police point out that this effectively breaks end-to-end encryption, so if you do need extra privacy in your communications, this may not be a feature you want to flip on.

Magic Compose is meant to be exclusive to Messages by Google - an app that should be pre-loaded onto most Android phones with Google Mobile Services.

Am I eligible to try out Magic Compose?

Magic Compose is in the experimental stage at this point and eligibility to beta test the feature is restrictive.

You must:

Be 18 years or older

Use a United States SIM card...

...on a device running Android (excluding Android Go), and;

Have RCS chat enabled

The company is prioritizing access for Google One subscribers who pay for a cloud storage plan at the Premium tier (2TB for $9.99 per month) or higher. In addition to that storage, Google One membership also includes privileged access across its various platforms.

How do I sign up for the Magic Compose beta?

To actually sign up for a chance to try Magic Compose, you'll need to become a beta tester for both the Google Messages app and the Carrier Services applet.

You can sign up or check your status by going to either app's Play Store listing and scrolling to the section either labeled "Join the beta program" or "You're a beta tester."

Once you have signed up, updates for each app should come along shortly.

As an alternate or augmentative measure, you can also sideload the latest beta versions of Google Messages and Carrier Services from a repository like the one we've linked to, APK Mirror.

From there, all you can do is wait and check in on your RCS conversations from time to time. If you see a prompt inviting you to turn on Magic Compose, you'll be all set to go!