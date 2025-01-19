Summary The Keys Cafe app lets you easily customize your Samsung Keyboard.

You can use it to make custom keyboard layouts, themes, and sounds.

The Play Keyboard game module is likely to improve your typing skills.

Samsung's Good Lock module offers incredible customization features and is downloadable for free on Galaxy phones. Keys Cafe is one of Good Lock's standout apps because it lets you personalize the design, colors, and other features on Samsung Keyboard to suit your style. In just a few easy steps, you can move the keys around to create custom layouts or add fun colors, animations, or sounds when you press a button.

Upgrading your keyboard with Keys Café doesn't need to be stressful, and this article will make it easier with a step-by-step guide going through all its features. By the end, you'll have a bespoke keyboard layout with eye-popping unique themes and other enhancements to improve your experience.

Make your own keyboard

Custom layouts and emojis

Follow the steps below to create your own custom keyobard:

Open Make your own keyboard. Press the + sign to choose a keyboard layout. Most people prefer a "Qwerty" keyboard, but Azerty, Qwertz, and other types are also available. Press Edit to start editing. Tap on the various toolbar icons to add symbols, emojis, units of measurement, or other keys to your keyboard. Tap the insert icon to add them to the keyboard. Tap the individual keys to change their width or height. You can also check the Select All box to simultaneously change the buttons' size. You can also long-press a key to change its secondary function or remove it from the keyboard. Click the Save icon in the top right corner to save your custom layout.

Specialist keyboards for pros

Create custom math and chemistry layouts

Samsung / Pocket-lint

STEM-fanatics, this is for you. To create a keyboard customized with chemistry and math layouts, follow the steps below:

Open Make your own keyboard. Under Symbols, choose your preferred option from math, chemistry, or math+chemistry keyboards. Tap on Edit. Tap on pages 1, 2, or 3 to edit a layout. Scroll through the toolbar and drag and drop the symbols, fractions, and other elements you'd like to add to your custom keyboard layout. Tap the save icon in the top left corner. Give the new layout a name to save it.

Style your own keyboard

Add colors, effects, and sounds

Samsung/Pocket-lint

After you've created your own keyboard, it's time to spruce it up even more. Follow the steps below to style your keyboard:

Open Style your own keyboard. Scroll through the preset themes to choose one you like. Tap Apply. Your keyboard will now have a new theme.

How to add a custom theme to your keyboard

To add a custom theme:

Open Style your own keyboard. Tap the + icon. Tap the circle under Color to choose a custom color. Tap the various circles on the keyboard picture to add the custom colors. Choose the color you'd like to add and tap OK. Tap the sun icon at the top to switch to the Dark mode color configuration and follow the above steps to change its color. Tap the save icon in the top right corner to save your custom layout. You can then choose your custom theme under the My Themes list.

How to add key effects

Key effects are easy to add:

Open Style your own keyboard. Tap the Effects tab at the bottom of the page. Scroll through the page to select a keyboard color effect, a key color effect, or a key motion effect. Tap the effect to implement it. Alternatively, you can tap the colored circle in the top right corner to add more colors. Pick the colors you prefer from the list and press Done.

How to add key sounds

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Sounds can make all the difference. Here's how to add them:

Open Style your own keyboard. Tap the Sound tab in the bottom right corner. Tap the radio button beside your preferred sound effect to select it.

My Sticker

Create custom stickers to send to friends

Open My Sticker in Keys Café. Tap on Add. Select an image from your gallery and press Done. Resize the image to your preference and tap Done again. Enter the title of your image and press the save button in the top right corner. Go to stickers in the Samsung Keyboard app to send the custom sticker.

Play keyboard games

Upgrade your typing skills

The Play keyboard game module in Keys Café isn't for customizing your keyboard. Instead, it offers fun ways to improve your styling skills and speed.

Sentence Practice

Samsung/Pocket-lint