How to use your iPhone as a car key fob

For better and worse, our smartphones have become the keys to many things in our lives -- trains, planes, buildings, wallets, even finding jobs. Cars are actually lagging a little behind, but there are a growing number of vehicles that support Apple car key if you have a compatible iPhone. Android users have their own version of the technology.

So how do you go about using an iPhone as a key fob? Here's what you need to know about compatibility and basic instructions.

Which iPhones support Apple car key?

Passive entry requires a new device

To use the feature, you'll need at least an iPhone XS or second-generation iPhone SE. You can also use a paired Apple Watch, but the minimum is a Series 5 or SE. Any device you use should be updated to the latest possible version of iOS or watchOS.

For passive entry -- that is, unlocking a car by walking towards it -- the requirements are higher. You need an iPhone 11 and/or an Apple Watch Series 6, since anything released prior won't have the necessary UWB (ultra-wideband) radio.

Which cars support Apple car key?

BMW leads the pack

There aren't many supported models so far, and you'll notice that most of them belong to BMW. You're also not going to find any budget options -- the closest you'll come are vehicles from Kia and Hyundai.

Here's a breakdown by brand as of early August 2024. Check with dealers when you're shopping, since new models are launching all the time, and some existing ones could potentially update with Apple support.

BMW

2021–(Present) 1 Series

2021–(Present) 2 Series

2021–(Present) 3 Series

2021–(Present) 4 Series

2021–(Present) 5 Series

2021–(Present) 6 Series

2021–(Present) 7 Series

2021–(Present) 8 Series

2021–(Present) X5

2021–(Present) X6

2021–(Present) X7

2021–(Present) X5 M

2021–(Present) X6 M

2021–(Present) Z4

2022–(Present) i4

2022–(Present) iX

2022–(Present) iX1

2022–(Present) iX3

2023-(Present) i3

2023-(Present) i7

2024-(Present) i5

BYD

2022–(Present) Han (not available in the US or Canada)

Genesis

2023-(Present) GV60

2023-(Present) G90

Hyundai

2023-(Present) Palisade

2023-(Present) Ioniq 6

2024-(Present) Kona EV

Kia

2023-(Present) Telluride

2023-(Present) Niro

2024-(Present) Seltos

2024-(Present) EV9

Lotus

Emeya EV

Mercedes-Benz

2024-(Present) E‑Class

How to use your iPhone as a car key fob

Initial setup

BMW

If prompted, open an automaker's app, email, or text message and follow instructions. Some cars may offer instructions via their dashboard displays. At some point, your iPhone will automatically switch to the Wallet app. Tap Continue when you're there. If asked, bring your iPhone next to an NFC/key reader in your car and hold it there while pairing completes. If your key doesn't automatically show up in the Wallet app of a paired Apple Watch, you can fix that using the Watch app on your iPhone. Select Wallet & Apple Pay, then Add next to your key.

Using Apple car key

BMW / Pocket-lint

Once you've got a key working, there are three forms of entry, depending on how your vehicle is equipped:

Passive: Supported only by cars and Apple devices with UWB, this can unlock, start, and/or lock a car simply by having your device with you. Apple's technology is smart enough to recognize context -- a car should only start when you get in, for example.

Supported only by cars and Apple devices with UWB, this can unlock, start, and/or lock a car simply by having your device with you. Apple's technology is smart enough to recognize context -- a car should only start when you get in, for example. Proximity: This relies on NFC. You bring your Apple device next to an NFC reader to control a lock and/or the ignition. In the case of the ignition, you have to hit your car's start button at the same time.

This relies on NFC. You bring your Apple device next to an NFC reader to control a lock and/or the ignition. In the case of the ignition, you have to hit your car's start button at the same time. Remote: Within Bluetooth range, you can use an iPhone to lock/unlock a car and control some other miscellaneous features. You can't start a car this way -- sorry winter drivers.

Sharing a key