In the messaging world, WhatsApp is consistently among the most popular options, and Meta frequently updates it with new features. Now, it has received a cool new feature called Instant Video Messages that helps make a text-based conversation come alive with video messages. Much like voice messages have allowed a different form of communication on the service, video messages will open new ways for friends and families to have fun chatting while actually getting to see each other.

WhatsApp envisions these video messages as "a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news," and that sounds like exactly how we'd expect people to use them. Of course, you need to know how to take advantage of this new feature, and we're here to show you the way.

How to use WhatsApp Instant Video Messages

To take advantage of this new WhatsApp feature, you must have WhatsApp installed on your device of choice with a camera, as videos are very good without a camera to capture them. Additionally, the feature is rolling out to WhatsApp users gradually, so there's a chance you may not see it on your device yet. Follow the quick and painless steps outlined below to see if it's available on your device.

Launch WhatsApp Open the one-to-one or group message you want to share a video with Tap the microphone button you'd generally use for a voice message to switch to video mode (it won't change if the feature hasn't rolled out to you yet) Hold the video button or swipe up to record hands-free and capture up to 60 seconds Release to send the video to the chat

You can still delete a video just like any other message, so if you accidentally release too soon and send something you'd rather everyone not see, you can hold down on the message and tap Delete to get rid of it.

When someone opens a chat, the video will play automatically on mute, so you don't need to worry about your videos being heard by everyone in the room.

If that all sounds familiar, it's because it's the exact process for sending a voice message with the extra step of tapping to switch to video. It's a simple enough process to get going, and it seems like a fun way to bring new life to your chats.

Of course, you've always been able to send videos through WhatsApp, but doing so required a few extra steps, whereas this new one lets you create and send videos almost instantly, like Snapchat. It's all about streamlining the communication process, and WhatsApp is quite good at making that a reality.

Are WhatsApp Instant Video Messages Secure?

Everything else you know and love about sending messages through WhatsApp applies to videos, so you can relax knowing they're encrypted and protected from prying eyes. If you're unsure where the company stands on messaging privacy, it says, "WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption for all personal messages you send and receive. This ensures that only you and the person you're talking to can read or listen to them."