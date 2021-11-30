Hulu offers a Watch Party feature that allows all subscribers to simultaneously watch a show or movie while in a group chat room. While there are third-party services with similar features, this is a built-in way to stream Hulu with friends. Here's what you need to know.

How to use Hulu Watch Party

To use Hulu's Watch Party feature, look for the Watch Party icon on the details page of supported titles. Select it and then start a party. You'll get a link to send to other people who may want to join and watch along with you. It's that easy. Just remember everyone watching must use Hulu’s website. That's because Hulu Watch Party is an online-only feature.

You can check if you have a supported web browser here.

Visit Hulu.com on a supported web browser. Navigate to the Details page of the show or movie you’d like to watch. Select the Watch Party icon on the Details page. For a TV series, select Watch Party from the context menu icon of an episode. Click Start the Party. Select the chain icon to copy the link, and then send it to others so they can join.

Hulu's Watch Party feature allows you to chat with others in a shared group chat along with a stream of the video you're watching. Each participant can control their own playback. You can pause and then the "click to catch up" button to jump back to where the group is currently watching.

Is Hulu Watch Party free to use?

Yes. It's available to all subscribers - not just those paying for the ad-free plan. But you do need a Hulu subscription to host or join a Watch Party.

How many people can join a Watch Party?

Up to eight people can join a single Watch Party session. Invitees need to use the special link they received from the host in order to join. If you and others who share the same Hulu account want to join a Watch Party, you can do so through your individual profiles.

What can you watch on Watch Party?

Watch Party works on "thousands" of titles from Hulu’s on-demand library. To see if a title is supported, just look for the Watch Party icon:

Hulu

Do other services offer Watch Party features?

Yes. Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and others all offer their own Watch Party features.

Want to know more?

Check out Hulu's Watch Party FAQ page for more details.