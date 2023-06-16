Years on from its initial launch, Philips Hue can be a huge addition to any home TV setup, bursting the edges of your TV and enhancing the mood and flavour of whatever you're watching with background lighting.

Hue Sync ensures that your lighting is perfectly synced-up with your on-screen action, making sure there's no lag to distract you while you watch, and if you're wondering how to get it working on a Samsung TV we've got all the information you need.

How to set up Hue Sync on a Samsung TV

The good news is that Samsung TVs now have access to a dedicated Hue Sync app to make the whole process easier, but there are a few prerequisites you need to check before starting.

Firstly, your Samsung smart TV needs to be a 2022 or later model and, secondly, you will need both some Philips Hue lights and a Philips Hue Bridge in order to enable all the features on offer, alongside the Philips Hue app on your phone.

Philips Hue Bridge The Bridge is sort of the key to unlocking all the best Hue features, and to Syncing up with a Samsung TV. $42 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Finally, you'll have to actually buy the app on your Samsung TV - which costs a slightly hard-to-swallow $129.99 or £114.99.

Once you've got all that ready, follow the steps below to get started with Philips Hue on your Samsung TV.

Turn on your Samsung TV and select Apps Search for Philips Hue Sync and select it Install the app if you haven't already, checking out to buy it Open the app and select Get Started to begin the setup Scan the QR code on-screen using your mobile On your mobile, tap Get Started, then Continue and accept the Terms of Use Tap Start Setup, then Search to locate your Hue Bridge (which should be plugged in and turned on) Once the app finds your Bridge, tap the button on the device to connect it Next, add your powered-on Hue lights by searching for them (they'll be detected and added automatically if applicable) Choose the Sync option to begin syncing your lights with your TV

This should end the setup and let you start watching without much more trouble - and you should find that on your TV the screen updates to give you the Hue Sync dashboard where you can tweak things and change modes.

If this doesn't appear when you're finished, just close the app on your TV and open it again to give it a bit of a jog.

You'll now be able to watch TV with your lights syncing up perfectly - whether they've dedicated backlights or just your bulbs around the room, so all that is really left is to see how much it can enhance your viewing sessions. Get some friends around and you've got yourself a proper home cinema movie night.