Heart health is critical, and for some, having the ability to monitor heart rate and heart rhythms can be an invaluable tool. That's especially true for anyone with worrying symptoms, such as lightheadedness when working out, or those who have been diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm called AFib. An electrocardiogram, or ECG, is the test used to detect irregular heart rhythms by measuring electrical signals in the heart. Until recently, though, getting an ECG required a visit to a doctor.

Luckily, that is changing, and wrist-based ECGs have become quite common on high-end smartwatches, making it easier than ever to keep an eye on things. Garmin was late to the ECG game, with Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Google offering the feature first. But Garmin now makes a handful of devices capable of detecting irregular heart rhythms, adding to its already robust list of health and fitness tools.

Garmin's ECG app is only available in certain regions. These include the US and its territories, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The ECG app is also only available on select Garmin watches. These include the D2 Mach 1 Pro, all versions of the epix Pro Gen 2, the fēnix 7 Pro Solar and Sapphire Solar Editions (all sizes), quatix 7 Pro, tactix 7 AMOLED Edition, Venu 2 Plus, Venu 2, and Venu 3S. But, if you have one of those watches and live in a compatible region, you will be able to take ECG readings right on your wrist no matter where you are or what you are doing.

How to install the Garmin ECG app

Install the app to record an ECG

To record an ECG with your Garmin watch, you first need to install the app on compatible devices. To do so, you will need access to the Garmin Connect app and have your watch paired with the app. Then, simply follow the steps below to install the ECG app.

Open and sign into Garmin Connect. Select More in the bottom right corner. Select Garmin Devices. Choose the compatible device on which you'd like to install the ECG app. Select Finish Setup > Set Up ECG App. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Recording an ECG with your Garmin watch

How to use the app on your watch

Once you've installed the ECG app, you're ready to use it on your device. Follow the steps below to record an ECG with your Garmin watch.