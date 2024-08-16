Key Takeaways Garmin watches offer useful training insights and free training plans for a range of goals.

Garmin Coach is adaptive and helpful for runners and cyclists of all levels.

You can search for races while creating a Garmin Coach training plan.

Garmin watches are incredibly useful training tools thanks to all the data they collect. All that information can provide insights into your current training status, help you better understand your sleep, and so much more. Beyond the basics, though, Garmin also offers free training plans that sync right to your wrist. These plans are a great way to help you work towards specific goals without paying for a coach or spending countless hours searching online for the right plan.

Garmin Coach is the company's training platform made specifically for runners and cyclists. It's meant for athletes of all levels, so you can take advantage of this helpful tool even if you are brand new to running or cycling or a seasoned pro. Once you get it set up in Garmin Connect, you'll be able to get workout recommendations right on your wrist based on your specific goals. Garmin Coach is an adaptive plan that will automatically adjust suggested workouts based on your training performance and the data the watch collects.

While many of Garmin's watches are compatible, not all of the company's lineup will work with Garmin Coach. Luckily, the last few generations of Forerunner, epix, fēnix, Instinct, Venu, and vívoactive watches, among others, will work. Garmin has a useful list of which devices are compatible on its website, so check that out before proceeding with the steps below.

How to add a Garmin Coach training plan for a specific event

Prepare for a race with Garmin

If you are looking to tackle a race or event of some sort and want some help, Garmin Coach is a great resource. You'll even be able to search for races during the process in case you don't currently have one picked out.

Sign in to Garmin Connect. Select More in the bottom right corner. Select Training & Planning. Select Garmin Coach Plans. Select Find a Plan. Choose Train for an Event. Accept the Terms and Conditions. Select if you are training for Running or Cycling. If you choose cycling, you will also need to select the type of cycling (Any, Road, Mountain Biking, or Gravel Cycling). Follow the prompts to fill out the requested details about your current training and goals for the event. Select Garmin Cycling Coach if you are training for a cycling event or Garmin Run Coach for running events. There will be other plans listed, but the other options are not adaptive. Select Set Up Plan. Follow the prompts to enter the days you're available to train and what day you want for your long run or ride. Select Find a Race. Search for and select a race. Select Add to Plan. Select Create Plan. Select Got it.

How to set up a Garmin Coach training plan to achieve a milestone

Let Garmin help you towards a running or cycling milestone

Not everyone wants to tackle organized events and would prefer setting their own milestones instead. Luckily, if that's the case for you, you can still use Garmin Coach without an event. Most of the steps are the same as above, with some slight differences towards the end of the setup process.

Follow steps 1 through 12 in the event training plan process above. Name your plan and tap Next. Choose if you would like to add location details for your milestone or go without. Tap Next. Set a date for your goal and tap Next. Confirm the details of your plan. If it's all correct, select Create Plan.

How to set up Garmin Coach to help you improve your fitness

You don't need a specific goal

If you are simply looking to improve your fitness and don't have a specific milestone goal or event in mind, you are still in luck. It is very easy to create a Garmin Coach plan with the simple goal of improving your fitness.