WhatsApp is a lot of people's go-to messaging app . It's especially useful for communicating with people around the world and for group chats. If you're like me, and your WhatsApp is a bit disorganized, then this new feature rolling out will be extremely helpful to you.

WhatsApp announced in a blog post it is adding custom Lists to the app. With Lists, you can now filter your chats with customs categories that you can name and organize yourself. Such as a list for family, work, or neighbors. This new feature is a great way of organizing all the different chats you have on WhatsApp, so you can easily find them when you need them, rather than just having to scroll through all your chats.

WhatsApp is rolling out the new Lists feature now, and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

How to use Lists on WhatsApp

The process is quick and easy, and you'll be organizing all your chats in no time

WhatsApp

Lists on WhatsApp are found right next to the chat filters. To create a list on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to your chats.

2. Swipe down to view your lists.

3. Tap the "+" icon next to groups.

4. Give your list a name and tap Add people or groups.

5. Search for and select people or groups you want on your list.

6. If you're on Android, tap the check mark icon to complete your list. If you're on iOS, tap Add.

Alternatively, if you can go to Settings > Lists > New List to create a list and add people and groups as well.

Your new list will now appear alongside the already existing chat filters like all, unread, and groups.

How to edit or delete Lists

Don't worry, you can also edit your Lists as well after you've made them. To edit your Lists, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to your Chats.

2. Swipe down to view your lists.

3. Tap and hold your list.

4. Tap Edit.

5. Tap List name to change the list name.

6. Tap Add people or groups to add chats to the list.

7. If you're on Android, tap the garbage can to remove a chat. If you're on iOS, hit the red minus button.