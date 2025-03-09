Summary ChatGPT can insert images directly into Messages conversations on compatible iPhones.

Start by saying "ChatGPT, generate an image of..."

You'll need to have both Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT active first.

One of the nominally important features of Apple Intelligence is Image Playground, an image generation app for your iPhone . It's first-generation software, though, and it shows -- even when it doesn't get things wrong, it's mostly geared towards producing "fun" images of friends and family in a very narrow style. For something more substantial, many of us have had to turn to outside image generators like Midjourney .

Here's a secret, though -- Apple Intelligence's ChatGPT integration isn't boxed into answering questions Siri can't handle. If you know what you're doing (and meet some basic requirements), you can insert images created with ChatGPT's own image tech (DALL-E) into Messages conversations. These tend to be far more advanced than what Image Playground is capable of, so here's what you need to know about getting started.

What do you need to make ChatGPT images in Messages?

A high barrier to entry

The most important requirement is an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. At the moment, that means an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro. All future iPhones (like the fourth-gen iPhone SE) will support the tech out of the box, but it's never coming to anything less than the 15 Pro. That's because of memory and processor demands, which would supposedly bring a standard iPhone 15 to a crawl. No one outside of Apple knows if that's actually true.

You'll also need to update your iPhone to iOS 18.2 or later, and meet regional availability requirements. Apple Intelligence is only functional in a handful of countries and languages so far, and that needs to meet the intersection of where ChatGPT operates. You're completely out of luck if you live in mainland China, for example. Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive there someday, but if it ever does, ChatGPT could still be missing in action. You may end up having to pair Apple Intelligence with a local AI tool.

You might want to have a ChatGPT account -- Free, Plus, or Pro -- but image generation does work without one. The main advantages of signing in are message history, and in the case of Plus and Pro, extended caps on image creation. Free users are sometimes forced to wait before they can trigger another image prompt, as paid customers get first dibs on server use.

You'll be fine if you only generate a handful of images during a given day.

How to use ChatGPT to create images in Apple's iMessage

All the basics

Assuming you meet all the requirements, it's not hard at all to start bombarding people with your AI concoctions. Here's the process:

If you haven't already, enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone by going to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. You won't see this menu if your iPhone is incompatible for some reason (see the section above). You'll also need to make sure ChatGPT is linked. Under the Extensions section, tap on ChatGPT. Flip the toggle if it's not already active. Optionally, tap Sign In to use an existing free or paid ChatGPT account. If you ever want to upgrade your plan, you can come back here and choose Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus -- just be warned that it costs about $20 per month. When you're ready, open up a Messages conversation you'd like to send images through. Tap inside the input field. If you trigger ChatGPT outside of this, you can get an image, but it won't be inserted into your message chain. Hold down the side button on your iPhone and say "ChatGPT, generate an image of..." followed by your request. Use the Rewrite button, the Refine with ChatGPT field, or the suggested changes buttons if you want a different image. Hit Revert if you make a mistake. Whenever you're ready, tap the Send (arrow) button to deliver your image. You may want to remove any descriptive text first.

Tips for creating images with ChatGPT

Rules for the bigger playground

DALL-E / Pocket-lint

Above all, try to be creative but specific. Yes, ChatGPT will still produce something if you say "ChatGPT, generate an image of a detective," but you'll get something more interesting with a phrase like "generate an image of Dale Cooper meeting Fox Mulder on a foggy night." Note that, of course, ChatGPT doesn't actually like generating real likenesses, copyrighted or otherwise -- but you can sometimes get something close.

Try to be creative but specific, remembering ChatGPT's restrictions.

If you want, you can also ask ChatGPT to render an image in a particular style. With the previous example, you might add something like "in the style of a film noir movie" or "in the style of Van Gogh." This won't always work, but it does expand your toolset.

Use the Refine with ChatGPT field for experimenting.

Note that you'll still be subject to the same restrictions as ChatGPT elsewhere. You're not allowed to create bigoted or sexual images, and most violence is off-limits too, particularly self-harm. There are also safeguards in place against images that could be politically deceptive, no matter if you're just trying to mock someone in a private chat. ChatGPT can't tell where you're posting, just what image you're trying to make.

