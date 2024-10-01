ChatGPT has finally launched its long-awaited update to the ChatGPT voice mode. Advanced Voice in ChatGPT makes talking to the AI chatbot feel so natural that you can almost believe you're speaking to a real person. Siri, in her current form, just can't compete.

There's a lot that ChatGPT Advanced Voice can do that's much better than what Siri is capable of right now. One of the biggest differences is the ability to have an almost instant back-and-forth conversation without any noticeable pauses, just like a real human. ChatGPT is also able to change the tone and style of the voice to match the tone of what's being said, so it really does feel almost human.

There are some ways that Siri is superior, however. Siri can currently do things such as open apps on your iPhone, or access your contacts, which ChatGPT can't do. When Siri is upgraded with Apple Intelligence next year, she'll be able to do even more both within and across apps.

In terms of general abilities and as a conversational AI, however, ChatGPT is so far ahead that you might be wondering if you can replace Siri with ChatGPT Advanced Voice. While you can't use ChatGPT as a direct replacement, it's possible to invoke ChatGPT voice in several different ways, so that you can access the AI chatbot just as easily as you can with Siri. I've now made it as easy to access ChatGPT voice on my iPhone as it is with Siri. Here's how.

How to launch ChatGPT Advanced Voice with the Action button

Bring up ChatGPT with a button press, just like Siri

Using the Action button on compatible iPhones is a great way to use ChatGPT Voice. You can still use Siri for queries that require access to information or apps on your iPhone by pressing the side button. When you want to get deeper information on topics or want to have a more natural conversation, you can press the Action button to use ChatGPT instead.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Action Button. Swipe left to the Shortcut option and tap the currently selected shortcut at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the list of apps, and select ChatGPT. Tap the Start voice conversation option, which shows a pair of headphones. Now, when you press and hold the Action button, ChatGPT Voice will launch.

How to get Siri to launch ChatGPT Voice

You can ask Siri to open her replacement using Shortcuts