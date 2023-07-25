Bing Chat has been an interesting entrant to the AI predictive text world - it might not have arrived with the same enormous wave of publicity as the likes of ChatGPT, but it's a lot easier to access and is just as good in most key ways.

For months after it first launched, the only way to access Bing Chat was to download Microsoft's own browser, Edge. This wasn't a huge deal, but it's a hurdle you no longer have to clear, because Bing Chat now works on Google Chrome, too. Here's how to access it.

How to use Bing AI Chat on Chrome

Presuming that you're already using Chrome as your browser, the steps to access Bing Chat are now very quick - although you should know that the feature is still rolling out. Therefore, while users in the US should be able to access it, other territories may have to wait a while before it works.

Open Chrome Go to bing.com Click the Chat icon near the top-left of the web page Type out your question or prompt and send it Wait for a response, then respond in turn if desired

This will have initiated your first conversation with Bing Chat on Chrome.

Is Bing Chat worse on Chrome?

There are some limitations to how Bing Chat works on Chrome - chiefly, you'll only be able to take that conversation through up to five total responses.

Each of your prompts will also be limited to 2,000 characters in length - and these two numbers both represent compromises compared to the full experience on Microsoft Edge.

There, you'll get double the character limit and way more responses, ensuring that your conversations with the AI chatbot can go on for much longer, if you need to ask for multiple refinements or changes.

Given that Chrome's Bing Chat experience will also still prompt you to download Edge to get the full deal, you can see that it's not quite the best version to be using if you're serious about making use of the chatbot.

However, since most people probably won't be aiming to have massively long conversations with Bing Chat in the first place, it's likely that the version you can use on Chrome is still pretty ideal given it won't require a newly downloaded browser to work.