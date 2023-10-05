Google's always adding impressive new features to its Pixel phones, and this year has been no exception with the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

One of the most jaw-dropping new settings is Audio Magic Eraser, which lets you get rid of distracting background audio from your videos - even ones you didn't take on your new phone. Here's how it works.

How to use Audio Magic Eraser on Google Pixel

An important thing to know before you get started is that Audio Magic Eraser only works on Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones - this is a feature that's limited to Google's new Tensor G3 chipset.

That means that if you're a proud Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro user you sadly won't be able to use Audio Magic Eraser unless Google makes some sort of software update down the line to bring it to older hardware (which isn't impossible by any means!).

If you do have a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro on the way, though, the steps to use Audio Magic Eraser are pretty straightforward, so just follow the steps below to get started.

Open the Google Photos app Tap on a video of your choice At the bottom of the video tap on Edit Tap on Audio Tap on Audio eraser Tap on Auto to let your phone work automatically, or tap on sounds to manually adjust them Tap Save a copy to finish

As you might be able to guess from that final step, the good news is that Audio Magic Eraser doesn't overwrite your existing video - it saves a copy, to make sure that you can always keep and edit the original version in case you don't like the results.

Once you're done, though, you can check out the new version of the video to enjoy a version without any distracting and annoying noises clogging it up.

The fact that it will work even on old videos makes this a huge asset to Pixel 8 users, so be sure to experiment on any and all videos in your Google Photos app to see how it fares.