Key Takeaways Android Auto wireless adapters eliminate the need for cables and allow for easy wireless connection to a car's infotainment system.

These adapters physically connect to the car's USB port, acting as a mediator between the phone and the car.

Setting up an Android Auto wireless adapter is a simple and straightforward process, requiring a compatible smartphone and car, and enabling WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Android Auto is absolutely fabulous to use, giving drivers easy access Maps, Waze, Spotify, calls, messages, and more. The only annoying part is that you need to plug your phone in every time you get in your car, which can be a chore if you already stuffed your phone in your bag. It's also quite inconvenient because finding a short cable seems impossible, and then you just have a ton of cable hanging around, getting tangled in the gear shift.

Thankfully, tons of Android Auto wireless adapters will make you say goodbye to cables - unless you want to actually charge your device, of course.

What's an Android Auto wireless adapter?

The name really says it all here. An Android Auto wireless adapter will help you wirelessly connect to your car.

If your car previously required you to plug in a cable in the console and then connect your phone, now you just plug in the adapter. Every time you get in the car, your phone will automatically connect to the adapter and bring up all your Android Auto apps on the screen.

Pocket-lint

How do Android Auto wireless adapters work?

As we already covered, Android Auto wireless adapters are fairly small devices that allow your Android phone to connect to your car's system without the need for a cable. These adapters use a wireless Bluetooth connection to transmit audio, video, and other information between the phone and the car, such as your map.

Physically connects to a car's USB port

Android Auto wireless adapters work by physically connecting to a car's USB port. So, instead of plugging in your phone, you plug in this tiny device. Once connected, the car's infotainment system recognizes the Android smartphone and pulls up your usual apps.

Once this happens, the smartphone starts sending the desired information, such as music, maps or phone calls, wirelessly to the car's system. Essentially, these adapters act as a mediator between the phone and the car.

Unlike traditional wired connections, Android Auto wireless adapters offer more flexibility in terms of device placement. Since you're no longer limited by cables or ports, you can just find a place for the adapter where it won't bug you too much, such as sticking it to the console with double-sided tape (the adapter may already have some of this in the box). During this time, your phone can be left wherever you had it before getting in the car, be it your bag or your pocket.

CarlinKit

How to set up an Android Auto wireless adapter

Setting up the Android Auto wireless adapter is an easy and straightforward task that anyone can do. You need two things - a compatible Android smartphone (it needs to run Android 11 or later) and a compatible car. You should also make sure that they're both running the latest software updates to avoid any connectivity issues.

Turn on your car's engine and plug in the Android Auto wireless adapter into the car's system. The LED on the adapter will light up. Get your phone and enable the WiFi and Bluetooth connections. Open the Bluetooth menu and find the product's name on your list. Connect to it. Tap on Android Auto on your car's infotainment center if requested.

That's it. Nothing too complicated, as you can see. This applies to most Android Auto wireless adapters on the market - they're as plug-and-play as they can be. Setting up the Android Auto wireless adapter is not a daunting task. It only requires a few simple steps, and you'll be up and running in no time.

AAWireless

Android Auto wireless adapter pros and cons

As with any technology, there are pros and cons to using a wireless Android Auto adapter.

Pros

Ease of use: You get in the car and Android Auto automatically pops up on your screen.

Adapters are tiny and don't take up a lot of space.

You'll no longer have to deal with cables getting in the way.

Cons

Your phone's no longer going to be fully charged by the time you get to your destination. (In fact, your phone's battery will be quite quickly drained due to the taxing wireless connection to your car.)

There can sometimes be a bit of lag between your phone and your Android Auto dangle, so it can take a few moments too long to load when you get in the car, or the connection can sometimes drop.

Which Android Auto wireless adapter should you buy?

While the basic functionality of Android Auto wireless adapters is the same - to provide a wireless connection for Android Auto - there are differences in terms of connectivity strength, compatibility with different car models, and additional features like faster connection times or improved stability.

Do Android Auto wireless adapters work with all car models?

Not all car models are compatible with Android Auto wireless adapters. Compatibility depends on the car's infotainment system and USB port configuration. It's important to check the adapter's compatibility with your specific car model before purchasing.

Can I use an Android Auto wireless adapter with an iPhone?

Android Auto is designed specifically for Android devices. iPhone users need to use Apple CarPlay for wireless connectivity. However, some wireless adapters claim to have 2-in-1 functionality, offering both Android Auto and CarPlay wireless experiences.