Frankly, I usually prefer watching movies and TV shows on my iPad when I travel. I can't count on every flight having an in-flight entertainment system, and even when there is one, I have very particular tastes. A Delta plane operating in 2025 probably isn't going to have The Witch or The Empire Strikes Back in its library.

I do take advantage of entertainment systems sometimes, though, particularly if it lets me watch something I might not have access to at home. If you've got a pair of AirPods , it's increasingly easy to avoid boredom on long flights without bringing an 11- or 13-inch tablet everywhere you go.

How to use your AirPods for in-flight entertainment

If the plane has built-in Bluetooth compatibility

United

Because wired headphones are less and less common, some airlines are upgrading their entertainment systems to support Bluetooth. Access may further depend on what seat class you're in, however. While First Class passengers will definitely have Bluetooth if a plane supports it at all, the option might be missing in Economy seats.

Check included seat amenities before booking a ticket, if that's a priority for you.

If you do luck into a seat with Bluetooth, follow these steps:

Open Bluetooth options on the seatback screen. Their menu location is going to vary from airline to airline, but a little exploration should do the trick. On United flights, for example, you can control Bluetooth by tapping a rune in the toolbar. Ask a flight attendant if you're still having trouble. Put your AirPods into pairing mode. On models with a charging case, keep the buds inside, but then press and hold the case button until a light starts flashing. With the AirPods Max, press and hold the noise cancellation button. On the seatback display, turn on Bluetooth if necessary. Your AirPods should appear as a pairable device. Select them. To disconnect your AirPods, return to the seatback options, or else wait until the plane is close to landing -- your AirPods should be disconnected automatically.

If you're having trouble pairing, you may need to disconnect your AirPods from your phone, tablet, or computer first. On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap the 'i' icon next to your AirPods, then Disconnect. On the ground, you should be able to reconnect via Settings without re-pairing.

What to do if the plane doesn't have built-in Bluetooth

You have a couple of options

Some in-flight systems may only have wired options, like USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, or that dual-prong port exclusive to airplanes. What you'll need to do depends on which port you encounter.

If there's a USB port:

Verify that it actually supports USB audio, possibly by asking a flight attendant. Some USB ports may only be for power.

For AirPods with earbuds, you'll need to buy a USB Bluetooth adapter. Follow the adapter's instructions for pairing. You may also need a port adapter if your seat uses USB-A instead of USB-C, or vice versa.

For the AirPods Max, you can use either a Bluetooth adapter or a compatible USB cable.

If there's a 3.5mm headphone jack:

For AirPods with earbuds, you'll need to buy a 3.5mm Bluetooth adapter. Follow the adapter's instructions for pairing.

For the AirPods Max, you can use either a Bluetooth adapter or a compatible 3.5mm-to-USB or 3.5mm-to-Lightning cable, depending on the generation of headphones you have.

If there's a dual-prong