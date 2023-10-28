AI tools have been the talk of the town these last few years. Machine learning has come a long way and can now help with a slew of tasks, from photo editing to text creation. It makes these tasks much more convenient and faster than doing it all by hand - and usually does a pretty good job, too.

Google is one of the companies that is very much into the whole AI craze. The software giant was one of the first giant tech companies to go this way, and the experience shows in many of its products.

Users can see Google's interest in AI and machine learning in various places. There is the new Bard AI chatbot; there are various AI-powered functions in Google's Pixel phones (such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser or Best Take). And right now, one more AI feature is coming to the Google Photos app - Highlight Video.

What is a Highlight video?

Highlight video is a new AI-powered tool available for Google Photos users. The new feature started rolling out on 25 October in the US and should gradually be available worldwide in the coming weeks. You can use that feature both on Android and iOS - you just need the Google Photos app on your smartphone.

Highlight videos are automatically created 1-minute collections of your best photos and clips. You don't have to do anything to choose these photos. You simply select a theme of your highlight (such as Rome + Wife or Japan+Family) and watch Google Photos automatically select the best pics that fit the description.

On top of choosing the most suitable pictures, the feature also makes them into an animation and adds some fitting music, making it a great reel of moments to come back to and reminisce on some of the most important moments that you've experienced.

Of course, the feature also allows you to change and edit the photos and clips chosen, giving you full control over what gets included in the animation. If you want to add a particular photo that Google Photos forgot about, you can simply add it when editing the Highlights video.

Some Google Photos aficionados might recognize this feature. It used to be available in the app as simply Movies and allowed you to essentially make the same kind of 1-minute videos out of your photos and clips.

However, the difference between these two is the use of AI-powered selection of photos. Before, when using the Movies feature, you had to manually select the photos that you wanted, making it a bit tedious to go through the thousands of pics in order to select the 50 best ones. Now, with the rollout of Highlight videos, the AI handles the whole process. What's left for you to do is make some final adjustments if you want some special pictures to be included, and enjoy the final creation.

How to make Highlight videos in Google Photos

Highlight videos are a great feature that helps you relive all the cherished moments - your trips, family birthdays or just nice days out with your SO. However, as the feature is still rolling out, it's not yet available everywhere. Therefore, we'll be showing you how to make Highlight videos in two ways - both using the new, AI-powered Highlight videos feature, as well as manually using the old Movies feature.

Create Highlight videos automatically with AI

Open the Google Photos app. Choose Library from the bottom panel. Tap on the Utilities tab. Scroll down to the Create new section. Choose Highlight video. In the search box, you can choose the subject of your video. You can either describe it (for example "Trip to Rome in 2022" or "Jason's Birthday Party in 2019") or use suggested people, places and timeframes from the suggested items. Tap Next at the top of the page. Once the images load in, you can now edit them - rearrange and replace pictures, crop them and select fitting music. Once you're done editing, click Save at the bottom right.

Create Highlight videos manually using the Movies feature

Open the Google Photos app. Choose Library from the bottom panel. Tap on the Utilities tab. Scroll down to the Create new section. Choose Movie. Choose a theme of the movie from the list or tap on New movie in the top right corner. If you've chosen a theme, you'll be prompted to choose the people to include in the Movie. If you've selected New movie, you'll simply need to choose which photos (up to 50) to add to the animation. After the photos are loaded in, you can rearrange them, crop them and select music to add to the animation. Once you're done editing, you can simply tap Save in the bottom right corner.

Where do I find my created Highlight videos?

Once you've created your Highlight videos, you'll naturally want to see them not just right after making them but also some time down the road. That's why it's worth remembering that Google Photos has a special place for all your creations - animations, Highlight videos or cinematic photos. Here's how to access them:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap Search in the bottom panel. Scroll down to the Creations section and tap on Saved creations.

How to edit Highlight videos

Sometimes, your Highlight videos might need some changing - maybe a stray photo got into them, or they include a pic that you'd rather not see anymore. Fortunately, you're not out of luck, and you don't have to make another Highlight just to get rid of the one image. You can easily edit existing movies and make them encapsulate your treasured memories even better. Here's how to do it: