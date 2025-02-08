Summary Adobe Express offers AI features, like generative AI fill, animations, and designs, which make photo editing efficient.

Photography has changed so much in recent memory. Not only are cameras getting stronger and lenses are able to shoot at better resolution and from further distances, but the software used to edit the pictures you take is also taking steps forward.

Adobe Photoshop has been one of the top options for years, offering easy-to-learn tools and a platform that is simple to navigate. On a more approachable level, Adobe Express is either a standalone app or it's included with one of the Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions. It serves as a bit of an entry level program for all of Adobe's suite. But for content creators and amateur photographers alike, Adobe Express is one of the ideal options to master.

The AI features can take center stage with Express and I find myself using one more often than I thought. Here's the AI feature I use the most in Adobe Express.

What can Adobe Express do?

Adobe Express is made for content creators. If you are trying to create a flyer, a sign for an event, a logo for your business, a post to announce something on social media, or just edit a photo, Adobe Express can do all of those things. There are dozens of templates you can follow for all kinds of projects or the program can help you create your own. Not only are there templates to easy use, but there's also media that you can insert from the library of assets.

There is no separate licensing agreement needed to use the Adobe stock library.

Express is also usable for teams, so you can save your work and someone else can see it in real-time -- or even work on it themselves. If someone else makes any changes to it, you'll get a notification from Express letting you know that that original piece of content was changed -- which you can either accept or reject on your end as the owner.

Creating social media posts is simple with multiple preset sizes that help you create your content with the exact measurements for either an Instagram post, TikTok, or Facebook video. Express includes a social media scheduler that works with multiple platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, and X.

What AI features should you take advantage of in Express?

One offers a ton of options