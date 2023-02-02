How to update your HomePod and HomePod mini

Here's how to update your Apple HomePod and HomePod mini and check what software version it is running

Apple announced the 2nd generation Apple HomePod in January 2023, replacing the original model that launched in 2018 before being discontinued in 2021.

The HomePod (2nd generation) sits alongside the smaller HomePod mini, bringing a larger format, superb sound and a new colourway of Midnight.

The original HomePod is no longer available but it is still supported by feature updates - for now - and the HomePod mini also gets software updates to improve its performance and deliver new features.

In order to get the most from your HomePod or HomePod mini, it's worth making sure they are running the latest version of the software available for them. Software updates fix bugs and ensure the smooth running of your devices, but occasionally, they also bring some new key features.

For example, with HomePod software version 16.3, temperature and humidity sensing to measure the indoor climate your HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini is in was introduced. The software also brought remastered ambient sounds, Find My support so you can ask Siri where your partner is (if they share location with you) and you can also ask Siri to setup recurring home automation, such as turn all the lights off at 10PM (if you have HomeKit compatible lights).

The software also updated the volume controls on the original HomePod to allow for more granular adjustments at lower volumes, as well as audio tuning optimising spoken content for better clarity on HomePod (1st and 2nd generation). Meanwhile, a previous software update brought Matter compatibility to the HomePod mini, while the HomePod (2nd generation) launched with the support, making both much more useful as a smart speaker.

So you see, it's worth updating your HomePod's software, especially as it doesn't cost anything. Here's how you do it.

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the circle in the top right corner with the three dots Click on Home Settings Tap on Software Update If you have an update available, it will appear here to download and install

How to check what software version your HomePod is running

To check what software version your HomePod is running, follow these steps.