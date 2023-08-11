If you're an iPhone user running out of storage, or if you've tried out an app or mobile game and decided you're just never going to open it again, you might be wondering how to uninstall it.

Thankfully, it's very easy to uninstall an app on your iPhone - follow the steps we've laid out below, and you'll soon have a cleared-out phone to enjoy.

How to uninstall iPhone apps

It's a simple process to uninstall an app from your iPhone - just follow the steps below.

Find the app you want to remove on your home screen in the App Library (swipe right through your home screens to access the full list) Long-press on the app until the options menu appears At the bottom of this menu, tap Remove App Tap Delete App to remove it from your phone

That will delete and uninstall the app from your iPhone, meaning it will be scrubbed clean and give you back some space on your phone. If the app was on one of your home screens, you'll have seen that you also had the option Remove from Home Screen on that sub-menu.

This is helpful for clearing up your home screen and organising things, but apps that you remove from your home screen aren't deleted - they're just hidden away in the App Library.

You can also tap Cancel at any time to back out of the process, so you're not locked in to delete anything if you accidentally long-press on the wrong app.

One more thing to understand is that there are certain apps you cannot remove from your iPhone - for these apps, you'll be able to remove them from your home screen, but there will be no deletion option. This covers the likes of Phone and Messages, or other essential services that you can't really get rid of. There are only a few, though, and the majority of built-in apps can now be removed - check out the full list from Apple here if you're curious.

Liked this?

