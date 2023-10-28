The WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, is set to take on a unique challenge when he faces off against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Fury is 33-1 with 24 knockouts, including a TKO victory in his most recent fight against Derek Chisora back in December 2022. Following that fight, Fury invited the WBO heavyweight titleholder, Oleksandr Usyk, into the ring and challenged him to the fight. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a little bit longer for the two rivals to face-off in a title unification bout, as both sides have claimed each fighter is ducking the other.

While we wait for the Fury-Usyk fight, which is currently set to happen on December 22, Fury has a bout against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou left the UFC after winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2021 because of a contract dispute. The showdown with Fury is Ngannou's first fight since he was stripped of his title when he left UFC. It's also his first boxing match, which isn't ideal when facing off against the WBC Heavyweight Champion. Still, Ngannou's demonstrated knockout power in his UFC career, with a 17-3 record with 12 knockouts. That combined with Fury potentially looking ahead to his fight with Usyk, which is only eight weeks away, could make for an interesting main event.

When and where?

The Fury vs. Ngannou fight PPV event is set to kick off at 1pm EST, on October 28th. The fight is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Coverage begins at 10am PST, 6pm BST for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou from anywhere

Traveling for work? On vacation? Unable to tune into the local programming that would allow you to watch your favorite shows normally? No worries -- a VPN can help get you back up and running in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Most VPN services these days, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, make it quite easy to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Fury vs. Ngannou in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Fury vs. Ngannou event live, This ESPN+ is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on Pay-Per-View in the US on ESPN+. It costs $80 for the PPV which also features an undercard full of other fights. If you're looking to save some money, the fight is being streamed on DAZN outside the US and UK, which you can access with a VPN. The cost of a DAZN subscription is $20 per month, even if you add in the cost of a VPN you're still looking at around $30 to stream the fight over the $80 ESPN+ price tag.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the game on the TNT Sports Box Office app. It costs £21.95 to get access to the Fury vs Ngannou pay-per-view.