Cars are becoming more connected than ever. Regardless of your choice of power -- EV , ICE or PHEV , to name a few -- most new vehicles come with an app and, now the new thing, a digital car key.

What is a digital car key? Think of it as an NFC credit card that can be synced to your car and mobile phone so you can open your car and drive into the yonder. Some automakers even let you add your NFC key to Google Wallet.

Digital keys are on the 'bleeding edge' of car technology so support is a little thin right now, but adoption will start to grow. By the end of 2025, we could see most automakers support digital keys. One of the first to enter the market was BMW .

Sync Your Key To Your Car

Let’s Jump Through Some Hoops

Hopefully, this process will be streamlined in the future. First, let's assume you have your car's companion app already installed on your phone. In this guide, I will focus on Android. If you're on iOS, check out our Apple Car Key guide. Anyway, inside your car manual, you will find your digital key. Alternatively, your dealer will have handed it to you before you drove your new car off the lot.

Inside the car, there will be an NFC reader of some sort. Normally, it's the wireless charging location, which can read the NFC digital key.

Place your digital key on the reader. You will prompted to add a digital key to your car. During the sync process, you will be asked to sync your digital key to your car's companion app, tap or slide a toggle to On or tap Yes. To open your car, you will now need to open the app and tap your phone to the car handle. Some cars will allow you to open your car's doors just by walking close.

Some car apps will ask you to authenticate with biometrics or a passcode. This way the software can ensure it's you opening the car.

Add your digital key to Google Wallet

Additional Options

If your car supports digital keys, it may also allow you to add said keys to Google Wallet. Look for the Add to Google Wallet option inside your car's mobile app, and you should be all set.

Alternatively, you can tap your Digital Key while you have Google Wallet open. However, support for this process is limited right now. Use these three easy steps to add your digital key to Google Wallet:

Open the Google Wallet app. At the bottom, tap Add to Wallet. Tap your Digital Key to your phone. At the bottom, tap Save and continue.

This is a far simpler process, but for now you may not be able to do it just yet. Check with your dealer for more information.

FAQ

Q: Which cars will or do have Digital Key access ?

Most of the manufacturers that sell in the US intend to add it. There is a list of brands in an article on Pocket-Lint where those are listed.

Q: Will Apple phones be supported, not just Android ?

Yes, the two big handheld Operating Systems, Android and iOS will both be able to use Digital Key. There maybe some operating system and hardware dependencies.

Q: Will the Digital Key Card still work if my phone can open my car ?

Yes, the physical Digial Key will still work regardless.