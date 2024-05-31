Key Takeaways Turn your iPad into a remote control for Apple TV or smart TV for easier tracking.

Use Control Center and Switch Control on iPad to pair with your TV for seamless control.

Download universal remote apps like TV Remote -- Universal Remote to control various TV brands.

Arguably, one of the most annoying things that frequently happens in most homes is when someone misplaces the remote control. Not knowing where your remote is can make watching the game or catching up on your favorite shows on Netflix incredibly difficult. Sometimes, if you have a smart TV, as well as cable, you'll have two remotes to juggle. That can pose even more issues. But there are ways to remedy having to keep track of a remote.

Have you thought about turning your iPad into the remote for your TV? That may seem crazy, using your tablet for such a task. But it's a rather easy one to set up. There are many ways that you can use your iPad to control your TV. We're going to run down a few of them for you. Now, you'll have an easier time keeping track of your remote (we hope.)

For those with Apple TV

Get rid of the small remote that comes with it

First off, keeping track of the Apple TV remote can be even trickier than the remote from a TV. It is smaller and thinner, meaning it's great for sliding in between couch cushions. But if you want to use your iPad to control your Apple TV, it's an incredibly simple process. You first need to make sure that your iPad is up to date with the latest version of iPadOS. You also need to guarantee that it is connected to the same Wi-Fi network that the Apple TV or smart TV is connected to.

Related 9 signs you should upgrade your Apple TV Whether your Apple TV is suffering from serious buffering or you're still watching in HD, here are some telling signs to upgrade.

If that's the case, here's what to do.

Go to the settings (gear icon) on your iPad. Click on the Control Center. There should be a line item for Apple TV remote. Click on the + button next to it to add it to your Control Center. Enter your Control Center by dragging down from the top right of the screen. This will bring up your control. At the bottom right, you should see a remote-shaped icon. Tap and you should be able to select your Apple TV from the list of devices. You may need to unlock your iPad with the four-digit code to continue. That will pair your iPad with your Apple TV, allowing you to choose what to watch and lower the volume on the TV.

Switch Control

Choose your iPad and your TV

Another way for your to set up your iPad to control your TV is by enabling Switch Control. If you have your TV synced up with your iPad, it shouldn't be an issue. You can do this by connecting them via Bluetooth.

Go to Settings, then Accessibility, then Switch Control, then Switches. Choose Add a New Switch and then pick the TV. Follow how to pair it and turn on Switch Control in the menu. Make sure both the TV and the iPad are on the same Wi-Fi network. Sign in to iCloud on both devices (if your smart TV allows you to do so.) Go into your apps and use your switch to pick the device, then choose Use Other Device in your switch. Select your iPad and select Connect. This will connect the TV and the iPad and allow you to control both.

Universal remote apps

Works for multiple manufacturers

Samsung

If you don't have an Apple TV, you can still connect your iPad to your smart TV. But it may take a universal remote app that you can download from the App Store. One of the best on the market is the TV Remote - Universal Remote app. This app is free and works with LG, Samsung, Roku, and Sony TVs. All you need to do is download the app and follow the prompts to connect it to your iPad. You'll be able to connect them as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Once you have connected the two, you can control the power, volume, channels, and more. You can even set up your iPad to offer interactive widgets, so you don't have to have the app open at all times to operate it. Plus, you can integrate it with Siri or Apple HomeKit to utilize voice commands. That's an easy way to be able to control your TV, even if you aren't near your iPad. There are plenty of universal remote apps in the App Store for you to choose from. Almost all of them work the same way, so you can choose which interface you want to work with the most.

Download the Roku app

Control your Roku device

If you have a Roku TV or use a Roku Stick, you can easily control the Roku from your iPad. All you need to do is download the Roku app. This will allow you to sign in to your account, which you already have to do when you use the Roku. It will show you which Roku TVs are on the account and you can pick which one you want to use the remote for. Each of the Rokus that you have can be controlled via the Roku app on the iPad. The interface looks just like the Roku remote that you physically use, making it simple on the watcher.