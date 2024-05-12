Key Takeaways Use an old tablet as a smart home hub for free by installing key apps.

Smart home devices are increasingly common and widespread, slowly replacing regular things such as light bulbs, vacuums, or speakers in our homes. It's easy to see why, as the convenience of being able to use voice commands or convenient apps to manage your home devices cannot be understated.

That being said, even though an app on your phone is always there with you, a great smart home implementation also needs a stationary hub for all your devices that doubles as a smart display. You can place it in a corridor, or another easy-to-access space, and make turning devices on or off on the fly extremely easy.

Even though devices such as the Google Nest Hub are extremely useful and quite accessibly-priced, nothing beats getting such a display for free. Fortunately for you, if you have an old tablet banging around in a drawer somewhere, you can easily turn it into your smart home hub.

Tablets, in general, have an impressively long lifespan. You can first use them as multimedia machines for many years, as watching YouTube, Netflix, and browsing web pages is not as demanding as all the other things you're doing on your phone. And even if they get a bit too sluggish for all that, with the help of just a few odds and ends, you can easily turn them into your smart home hub.

Getting started

In this guide I'll show you how to turn your old Android tablet into a smart home hub. This involves widgets for all your smart devices, as well as turning on Google Assistant's voice recognition, so it can answer all your queries. You can also top it all off by turning the old tablet into a photo frame, so you can show off your favorite photos when your self-made smart home hub is not in use. Fortunately, the whole process takes just a few minutes and a couple of installs, so you don't need any advanced know-how.

Get an old tablet ready

The most important part of this setup will be the tablet itself, so you'll need to get it ready for the whole process. Fortunately, it's not a lot of hassle, as all you need to do is log into your Google account and install a few apps.

Check if your tablet meets the minimum requirements

Close

First, though, make sure that the tablet you want to use is fit for the job. I will be using Google Photos, Google Assistant and Google Home, as well as Action Blocks in this process, so your device has to meet the minimum requirements for all of these. Fortunately, they are not very resource-intensive, so all you need to do is make sure that your tablet is running Android 9 or newer. Here's how to do it:

Go to Settings. Scroll down until you see the About tablet/About this device tab. Next to Android version make sure that it says Android 9 or newer.

Perform a factory reset

This step might not be necessary, but it may breathe a bit of new life into your device, especially if it's been through years of use already. If you're sure you want to use it just as a smart hub for now, and you've already downloaded all the important files and photos from it, factory resetting it and giving it a fresh OS install might make it a bit less sluggish. Check out our article below to know all about factory resetting your Android device.

Log into your Google account and install the required apps

After factory resetting your tablet, it's time to set it up again. During the setup process, it's important that you connect it with the same Google account you use for your Google Home and Google Assistant -- this will make linking all your smart appliances much easier.

After the setup is complete, the other thing you'll need to do is install all the required smart home software. The essentials here are Google Photos, Google Home, Google Assistant and Action Blocks, but you might want to install proprietary smart home apps as well if they're required to connect your smart devices to Google Home.

After installing all of these apps, log in with your Google account and check if everything is connected and if your smart appliances are detected.

Set up Google Assistant

A smart home hub would not be complete without a voice assistant. Fortunately, your Android device already comes with one of the best ones built-in -- Google Assistant. All you need to do is enable it, and to top the experience off, turn on voice recognition, so it can listen to your commands even when the screen is off.

Turn on Google Assistant

Close

First, you need to enable Google Assistant. Here's how to go about it:

Open the Google app on your Android device. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Tap on Settings. Tap on Google Assistant. Scroll down until you see the General tab and tap on it. Tap on the toggle at the top to turn off Google Assistant.

Enable "Hey Google" detection

Once Google Assistant is enabled, you also want to let it listen to voice commands even with the screen off. Here's how to turn that function on:

Close

Open the Google app on your Android device. Select your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap on Settings. Then, tap on Google Assistant tab. Choose Hey Google & Voice Match. It should be at the top of the page. Tap the toggle to turn off Hey Google.

Leverage widgets on the main screen

Now that your Google Assistant is ready, it's time to set up the main screen of your smart home hub, and the best way to do it is using widgets. You can, of course, use widgets from all the proprietary apps, or use the Google Home hub that's built into Android. However, for our purposes, I'll be showing off Action Blocks.

Set up Action Blocks