Stadia might be no more but you can use your controller with other devices and games. Here's how.

Google's cloud gaming platform is about to completely shutdown, with 18 January 2023 the last day you can access and play your games. However, you don't need to throw away the excellent Stadia controller afterwards. You can actually use it with other devices, services and games.

That's thanks to Google allowing users to switch it into Bluetooth mode only, so that you can connect it to any support device. It will be a permanent switch, but once Stadia itself closes, it'll have no other purpose than as a doorstop.

So, here we tell you how to turn on Bluetooth on your Stadia controller and carry on using it indefinitely.

Google's Stadia controller explained

The Stadia controller originally came with a starter kit (the Founder's Edition) that included a Google Chromecast Ultra and three-months of Stadia Pro. A similar kit was available after launch, but with a different coloured controller and name (Premiere Edition). Both cost around £120 / $129 initially.

The controller was also available separately, priced at £59 / $69, although sales periods saw that slashed dramatically. It only worked with Google's cloud gaming platform and uniquely accessed the internet directly when using it at home, rather than feeding through a connected device first which can cause lag.

Sadly though, Stadia is no more, having been closed by Google and the clever Wi-Fi tricks of the controller are effectively useless now. In all fairness, Google has refunded every Stadia user who bought dedicated hardware from the brand directly, so there's nothing lost in that sense. But, as the controller has Bluetooth LE capabilities too, it has now offered a way to unlock them to continue to use the well-built gamepad with other devices and services.

How to unlock Bluetooth on the Stadia controller

Google has created an online tool that can turn your Stadia controller into a universal Bluetooth gamepad. It is free to use but comes with some warnings - the process is permanent, for starters, although you will also be able to connect it to a PC or Mac via USB too.

You also need to ensure you have at least 10 per cent charge in the controller and it will only work through a Chrome browser on a computer (PC or Mac). You will also need a USB-C to USB-A cable (or USB-C to USB-C, depending on the ports on your computer).

The final caveat is that you only have until the end of 2023 (31 December) to do it. But, if that's all okay, here's what you need to do.

Head to the official Stadia Bluetooth mode website on a Chrome browser (Chrome 108 or above) on a PC or Mac and click on the "Switch to Bluetooth mode" button. Then hit the "Start" button on the next page. After accepting the conditions that pop up, you will be asked to plug your controller into a spare USB port on your computer. Do so now, then hit "Continue". Click on the "Allow Chrome to verify" button on the following page. This will open a device list near the URL bar and should show a Stadia Controller listed. Select it and click on "Connect". Once your controller is verified - as noted on the next page - you should click on "Next step". You may need to unlock your controller to continue by following the on-screen instructions. This includes unplugging the USB-C cable, holding down the "three dots" button on the controller itself, then plugging the USB-C cable back into the controller while continuing to press down the button. You then need to press the "three dots" again, the symbol button directly below it, and "A" and "Y" at the same time. Hit the "Next step" button on the webpage to discover if you have unlocked it successfully. Hit the "Allow Chrome to download" button that appears and you'll see "SP Blank RT Family" in it instead of the Stadia controller name of before. Hit "Connect". Now, hit "Next step" on the page that follows to finish installing the latest version of the Bluetooth mode software onto the controller. Tap or click on the "Allow Chrome to install" button on the following screen and select "USB Composite Device" in the pop-up box. The Bluetooth mode will install and be complete in mere seconds. Unplug your controller and use it with Bluetooth devices. If you have multiple Stadia controllers, repeat the process.

How to connect the Stadia controller to a device via Bluetooth

Once switched via the steps above, you can put your controller into pairing mode by pressing the "Y" and "Stadia logo" buttons for 2 seconds. The light around the logo button will flash orange.

You should now be able to find it in the Bluetooth settings of the device you want to connect it to. Pair it there. The light on the controller's logo button should then go white, which shows it is paired.

Now use it as any other Bluetooth controller. The next time you turn on the controller (by hitting the logo button) it should pair automatically with the last device you used it with.

What devices are compatible with the Stadia controller in Bluetooth mode?

Google warns that not all Bluetooth devices will necessarily work with the Stadia controller in Bluetooth mode: "Compatibility may vary," it says on a support page.

The controller's haptics may not function properly, for example. However, Google couldn't test it with the vast number of Bluetooth devices out there, so you may find your connection to be fine.

It has, so far, listed the following as working effectively:

Android

ChromeOS

MacOS 13 + Steam

Windows 10 and 11 + Steam

We've tried unsuccessfully to get it to work with iOS though. It will appear in the Bluetooth devices list and pair, but doesn't seem to work with any games we know are controller-compatible. We also had some Bluetooth errors with it. Just keep that in mind.