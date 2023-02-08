Tinder, the popular dating app, has introduced its latest update with an all-new Incognito mode, which is designed to allow you to browse profiles without appearing in anyone else's recommendations feed unless you express interest. Here's everything you need to know about Tinder's new Incognito mode, including how it works.

What is Tinder's Incognito mode?

Incognito mode is a new feature that on Tinder allows you to swipe through profiles while staying hidden. Currently, Tinder's algorithm surfaces your profile in other users' recommendations, whether you swipe right or left on them. With Incognito mode, your profile will be hidden from other users unless you've expressed interest by liking them.

Is Incognito mode free to use?

To access incognito mode, you need to pay for Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum. The feature comes at a range of prices depending on your age and subscription length.

What if you don't want to pay for a Tinder subscription?

If you don't want to pay for a Tinder subscription, Tinder is rolling out another new, but it's a feature for everyone on the app: The ability to block profiles that show up in your feed. This is a great way to avoid seeing an ex or co-worker while using the app. This gives you the option to choose who you want to see on Tinder. Now, when profiles are suggested, before matching, you can block them so they don’t show up again. It’s an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex, as Tinder noted in its blog post.

Tinder

How to enable Incognito mode and what happens

To turn on Tinder's Incognito mode, follow these steps:

Open the Tinder app on your device. Tap the profile icon. Select Settings from the menu. Scroll down and tap on Go Incognito. Confirm that you want to turn on Incognito mode by tapping on Yes, Go Incognito.

That's it!

What happens when you use Incognito mode?

With Incognito mode turned on, you will only be visible to people you have liked, and your profile will not appear in other users' recommendations. Also, note that access to this feature is only available to Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum subscribers. The biggest benefit, of course, is that it ensures that your profile is only viewed by the people you want to see it. This can make the dating experience on Tinder more enjoyable - especially for those who find the entire app overwhelming to use on a day-to-day basis.

Want to know more about Tinder?

See Pocket-lint's guide: What is Tinder and how does it work?