Key Takeaways Higher FPS can improve the gaming experience, with 60 FPS seen as a standard and 120 FPS desired for smoother gameplay.

Steam offers an FPS counter tool that can be easily enabled in game settings to monitor performance.

Monitoring FPS can help optimize PC settings, identify performance issues, and determine if upgrades are needed.

In the never ending debates between console and PC players , there are a few significant talking points that always come up. Besides exclusives, FPS (or frames per second) is typically one of the first points of comparison you'll hear. Because PCs can be so much more powerful and customizable than a PS5 or Xbox Series X, they tend to be able tofar above what it runs at on a console.

If you're confused, let me break it down: A game's frame rate has a direct impact on how it feels to play. 30 FPS was once the standard, but it's now seen as poor compared to 60. Then there are the games that can go even further to 120 FPS and above, making a silky smooth gaming experience.

Needless to say, the higher the FPS the better. However, it does become a bit tricky to tell exactly what frame rate a game runs at once you hit a certain point. If you're playing on Steam, you can enable a handy FPS counter tool that'll give you a real-time display of how many frames you're getting while playing. Here's a quick rundown on how to enable it.

This will only work on games installed on and running through Steam.

Steam Deck Released February 25, 2022 Developer(s) Valve $399 at Steam

How to turn on the FPS counter in Steam

The FPS counter will let you know exactly how well the game is running

Close

Generally, games don't display the frame rate to keep the screen clear of one more UI element, and it's almost never an option you can find within the settings. That's where Steam comes in with a built-in tool that adds a little FPS counter to any corner of your screen. Turning it on and off is a breeze, so just follow these steps:

Open Steam and click on the Steam button on the top left. From the drop-down items, choose Settings. Select In Game from the list of items on the left. The seventh item down under The Steam Overlay will be In-game FPS counter. Choose where you want to display the FPS counter: Top-left, Top-right, Bottom-right, or Bottom-left.

Now, in any Steam game you boot up, there will be a small number display in whatever corner of the screen you chose. By default, it will be a somewhat transparent gray color, but you can make it a more vibrant color if you hit the In-game FPS counter high contrast color toggle.

Related Splitgate 2 brings portal-based FPS action back in 2025 Splitgate 2 will let you portal back into action in 2025.

If you're wondering why you would want to see an FPS counter while playing, there are several possible reasons this could be valuable information. First is to simply satisfy your curiosity -- seeing a game running at a solid 120 FPS like it should can give you some peace of mind.

With this counter, you can see how much you need to tweak the visuals to get the FPS you want.

The more practical reason to watch your FPS is to see if you're getting as much performance out of your rig as you want. Depending on how powerful your PC is, you may not be able to run the latest and greatest game at maximum visual settings and still get a high frame rate. With this counter, you can see how much you need to tweak the visuals to get the FPS you want.

The same thing goes for getting a solid frame rate, which can often feel worse than a lower but stable FPS. If you see the FPS counter jumping up and down like crazy, then it's a clear sign you need to do some work with the settings to improve the way the game runs.

Or, if nothing else works, seeing your low frame rate might be the sign you need to upgrade your PC . Whatever you use it for, Steam makes it very easy to get an objective reading of how your PC is handling your games.