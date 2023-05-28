Many Windows laptops and modern computers have Bluetooth capabilities as standard. This means you can easily connect a Bluetooth device such as a keyboard, mouse or headphones and make your experience even better.

If you've got any issues though, it can be frustrating, but don't worry as we're here to help you set up Bluetooth in Windows and troubleshoot any problems you might have.

How to turn Bluetooth on in Windows

If you're sure that your Windows machine has Bluetooth capabilities then the first step to connecting your device is to turn Bluetooth on.

To do that follow these steps:

Press the start button in Windows and click on the settings cog From there click on the "Bluetooth & devices" menu on the left side You should then see an option to click to turn Bluetooth on

Alternatively, you can get to the same options by:

Pressing the Windows Start button on the taskbar or on your keyboard Typing "Bluetooth" and selecting "Bluetooth and other device settings" Clicking to turn Bluetooth on

How to pair a Bluetooth device

Once you've turned Bluetooth on, the next step is to pair your device. Firstly follow the instructions included with your device to turn Bluetooth on. This is usually done with a switch or by pressing and holding the Bluetooth button to put it in Bluetooth pairing mode. Usually, you'll find a little flashing light to let you know the device is ready. Then:

Press the start button in Windows and click on the settings cog From there click on the "Bluetooth & devices" menu on the left side Click on "add device" On the next menu select "Bluetooth audio devices, mice, keyboards, phones, pens, controllers and more" Select the device you want to connect and click it

Fixing Bluetooth problems

There may be occasions when you cannot get Bluetooth to connect in Windows. You've followed the above steps and it still will not pair with your device even when it's turned on. This could be down to some simple problems that can be easily fixed.

Connect your antenna

If you're using a desktop PC, then you might have a Wi-Fi antenna included with your machine. Sometimes these aerials not only are required for a good Wi-Fi signal but also are necessary to get Bluetooth to work too. Screw it into the back of the motherboard, ensuring you connect both gold contacts and place the antenna in a logical place.

This will hopefully help fix your problems.

Another common fix for your problems lies in the form of driver and firmware updates. Naturally turning to Windows updates is one way to tackle problems. But there are other ways too.

If you're running an Intel machine then we find it's worth using the Intel Driver Support Assistant that checks for updates for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hardware on your system.

This requires a quick download, but it will scan your system and tell you about updates. Download and install any of the updates that are available and then repeat the Bluetooth connection process.

Turn it off and on again

The old cliche is probably one of the first things you should try if you're having problems. If you cannot connect a Bluetooth device in Windows and you've tried these other fixes then try turning it off and on again may help.

Click the Windows Start menu button, click the power button and click restart. Once you're back in Windows retry the steps above to pair your device.

Check you have a Bluetooth adapter

Despite your best efforts, you might still find that Bluetooth isn't working properly in Windows. This could be because you simply don't have a Bluetooth adapter in your machine. You can find this out by checking device manager:

Press the Windows Start button and search for device manager Look in the device list for any Bluetooth listing Click to expand the list and see if adapters are there Watch out for any exclaimation marks that might suggest a problem

Try a Bluetooth dongle instead

If you have checked and you don't have a Bluetooth adapter or you just can't get Bluetooth to work then you might want to try a dongle instead.

You can buy cheap Bluetooth dongles that plug into the USB port on your PC or laptop and allow you to connect a Bluetooth device easily.

Try the Bluetooth troubleshooter

If all else fails then the Windows Bluetooth troubleshooter might fix your woes.