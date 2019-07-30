With Song ID, your Amazon Echo device can tell you exactly what song is playing, for every song it plays, so you're never left wondering exactly what you're listening to.

Listening to music using Alexa usually starts with a specific request. You say something like, "Alexa, play Revolution by the Beatles." But problems start to arise when Alexa automatically plays the next song you didn't request. If it's something you don't recognise, you have to yell over the top of the music to ask "What song is this?".

Amazon has an Alexa feature called Song ID to solve these issues though. The idea is you'll never have to ask (or yell) that question again.

Here's everything you need to know about Song ID.

What is Alexa Song ID?

Once you've enabled Song ID, Alexa will announce the artist and name of every song before it plays. For anyone who likes to put a song on and see where Alexa goes with it, this could be really useful. The only caveat is that Song ID is only available with Amazon Music.

We're guessing Amazon has data that shows its users often ask Alexa what song is playing. Now, they won't have to ask.

How to enable Alexa Song ID

If you have Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music, all you have to do is ask Alexa to turn on Song ID. Alexa will then confirm, and from that moment forward, it will announce the names of songs and the artist(s) it's about to play. Just say, "Alexa, turn on Song ID".

If you'd like to turn off the feature at any time, just say, "Alexa, turn off Song ID," and you can listen uninterrupted.

Which devices support Alexa Song ID?

Song ID works on pretty much every Amazon Echo speaker from the past few years. So if you've got yourself a 4th gen or 5th gen Echo Dot, a full-sized Echo or even an Echo Studio, you're good to go. Of course, since their displays show song names and artists, the Show models don't need this feature.

Where is Alexa Song ID available?

The feature is live in the US and UK.