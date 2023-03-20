One of the things that makes Android phones such versatile bits of technology is that they're highly repairable and you can easily fiddle with how they work.

One setting that can be really handy for diagnosing problems that you're having with your Android phone is Safe Mode, which can help you bugfix and troubleshoot. If you've got yourself into Safe Mode and don't know how to turn your phone back to normal, though, things can get alarming. Here's how to quickly exit Safe Mode on Android.

How to turn off Safe Mode on Android

When you're in Safe Mode on your Android phone there are basically two ways to get out of it, and each is quite quick.

Restart your phone

The simplest, and easiest way, is to just restart your phone.

This generally means holding down the power button for around 10 seconds until the phone powers off, waiting a moment and powering it back up.

The phone should boot regularly and work as normal.

Use the notification panel

Depending on your phone and the version of Android it's running, you may also find a setting in the control centre or notification panel that can help.

This might be a notification informing you that Safe Mode is on, which you can tap to turn it off.

Equally, it might be a setting in your quick controls, accessed by swiping down to see your regular controls. You may have to tap the power icon on this menu in order to get the option.

The various methods laid out above should be enough to get you out of Safe Mode and back to using your Android smartphone as you like.

Liked this?

If you're looking for more ways to make the most of your phone, meanwhile, you might want to check out our handy list of tips and tricks for Androids.

These range from tiny tips to major bits of info that could seriously change how you use your phone, unlocking new possibilities and letting you do things you never even would have realised were possible, so be sure to give it a read.