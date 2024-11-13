Key Takeaways iOS 18.1 brings new AI features to compatible iPhones, such as generative writing & image clean up tools.

One new AI feature, notification summaries, has quickly become notorious for its quirky generative summary creations.

Users can easily disable the humorous AI-generated notification summaries, which can be done outright or on a per-app basis in Settings.

With the recent release of iOS 18.1 , Apple has brought a number of AI-powered features to the iPhone for the first time. Some of these Apple Intelligence features are already proving useful, such as the new generative writing tools , the image Clean Up tool , and the Type to Siri function.

One addition, however, has been subject to online ridicule and even downright confusion : the notification summaries feature. Thankfully, Apple has made it relatively painless to disable these AI-generated summaries, which can be done either wholesale or on a per-app basis.

How to turn off AI notification summaries on iOS 18.1

The process involves a quick visit to the Settings app

If you've decided that you've had just about enough with notification summaries, here's how to disable the feature outright:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to the Notifications sub-setting page. Tap on Summarize Previews. Toggle off the switch at the top of the screen.

If you want to keep the feature on for certain apps while disabling it for others, simply toggle the switches that are located next to each app's name and icon. All your installed apps will appear under this Summarize Notification Previews From section within the Settings app.

It should be noted that you'll need to be running iOS 18.1 or later in order to have access to the notification summaries feature, and you'll need to be using an iPhone model that supports Apple Intelligence.

"Apple Intelligence is available in iOS 18.1 on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English," says Apple in its official support documentation.

The era of Apple Intelligence has arrived

iOS 18.1 only provides us with a small sampling of what's to come within the broader Apple Intelligence feature set. The next major wave of AI-powered iPhone tools is expected to land in early December in the form of iOS 18.2 . This update will introduce some of the flashier features into the mix, including on-device image and emoji generation, as well as tighter ChatGPT integration.

A Google Lens -style feature known as Visual Intelligence is also slated for release in iOS 18.2, and it'll be exclusively available on the iPhone 16 series . Visual Intelligence works in tandem with the Camera Control button found on the latest iPhone models -- it allows you to point your camera at real-world objects and generate relevant search queries.

It'll be interesting to see whether Apple tweaks the underlying AI algorithm to improve the accuracy of the feature.

Then there's the existing notification summaries feature, which continues to receive a fair bit of chastisement. It'll be interesting to see whether Apple tweaks the underlying AI algorithm to improve the accuracy of the feature, or if the tech giant is content with the (rather chuckle-worthy) status quo.