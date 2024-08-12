Key Takeaways The WebOS home page features a banner ad recommending content to viewers

The intrusive ad changes regular and can start playing video as well.

Removing the banner ad is possible, but requires navigating deep into settings.

Ads are inescapable. They swarm you as you look for something to watch, and then they interrupt you as you're watching. Like the best movie monsters, they disguise themselves and surprise you without warning. They are offered as a compromise if you want to pay less for a service, and yet even when you're paying a lot for something, they still seem to show up.

Even LG's WebOS , among the more popular smart TV operating systems due to its simple interface and lack of clutter, is guilty of ads. Well, one, mainly. WebOS features a banner on the home page advertising suggested content from its free channels or partnered companies. It's mainly something you likely don't want to watch. And as if that wasn't bad enough, if you happen to scroll over it, the banner will start playing a clip or trailer. Static ads that turn to video when grazed should be illegal.

Fortunately, there is a way to remove the LG WebOS banner. Here's how.

Why does LG have a banner ad?

Dreaded spon con

LG, like many TV manufacturers, boasts countless "free" channels and titles for viewers to enjoy. This content is used to market the TV, as LG, along with Samsung, Sony, and many others try to entice potential buyers with loads of extra stuff to watch, play, and listen to. LG's collection is referred to as LG Channels, with over 300 options that range from reality shows to dramas to local news and sports.

LG Channels are free in that they don't cost anything to enjoy, but you have to pay for the TV to get them, and, more significantly, they are populated with ads. Any savvy content consumer knows the price of free when it comes to entertainment, and that cost is commercials and ads, most of which are played at a louder volume than the content you're actually sitting down to watch.

Most often, the introduction of ads and commercials means a discount somewhere else; that's how some budget-friendly TVs can offer you a new model at a cheaper price than a top tier manufacturer. LG certainly falls into the latter category, and indeed, its operating system is almost completely devoid of ads. Almost.

While most of what occupies the banner is sponsored content, you will on occasion get tips and suggestions when it comes to using the LG TV, mainly in the form of the chatbot. Because what you ask the TV is information just as useful as what you watch.

How to remove WebOS banner ad

A journey deep within settings

The annoying ad is on as a default because I can't imagine anyone willingly turning it on. But you can turn it off. You just have to scour the depths of the menu.

Open the settings menu. Click on General. Select System Scroll down to Additional Settings. Click on Home Settings Toggle off Home Promotion.

LG certainly doesn't make it easy to get rid of its promotional banner, which is evident not just by how far down the option is buried, but also by not-very-intuitive tabs you have to click on to find the option. Not one mentions anything about advertisements or commercials. However, it is definitely possible and I recommend everyone to take care of it as soon as they can

Once you turn it off, you won't have any more banners, and instead you will see a static image that encourages you to check out available apps. It still takes up a lot of space, and now it doesn't do anything, but it's certainly better than the alternative. Cheers to a simple, clean home page.