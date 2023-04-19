We love Google Assistant, it can help with a multitude of daily tasks and its abilities only increase with each iterative update. The best part, of course, is that all you need to do is talk to it.

However, when Google Assistant starts triggering by accident, it can get annoying pretty quickly.

Not to mention the fact that some people have privacy concerns, and the idea of Google listening at all hours of the day might not be the most appealing thought - as convenient as it can be.

So, if you want to turn off Google Assistant, you've come to the right place. It's nice and easy, just a matter of finding the right menu, here's what you need to do.

How to turn off Google Assistant on an Android phone

Open the Google app on your Android device Tap on your profile icon at the top right Tap on Settings Tap on Google Assistant Here, you'll find two sections, Popular Settings is at the top, and All Settings is lower on the page In All Settings, find General and tap on it Tap on the toggle to turn off Google Assistant

Of course, this works in reverse when you want to turn it back on.

How to disable voice commands on Android

If it's only the accidental verbal triggers that are bothering you, then you don't need to disable Google Assistant altogether, you could just turn off the voice activation. This means that you can still use Google Assistant, you'll just need to use a button to activate it instead.

If that sounds appealing, here's what you need to do.

Open the Google app on your Android device Select your profile picture at the top right Tap on Settings Tap on Google Assistant Choose Hey Google & Voice Match in Popular Settings Tap the toggle to turn off Hey Google

How to turn off Google Assistant on other devices

The process of disabling Google Assistant on other devices can vary quite a bit, but you'll often find a similar menu structure to the one on Android phones. For example, disabling Google Assistant on a smart TV with the Google TV operating system is done in much the same way.

On a Chromebook, you'll find the toggle in Settings > Search & Assistant > Google Assistant.

On one of Google's smart speakers, like a Nest Mini or Nest Hub, you will usually find a physical microphone switch that you can use to turn off voice commands.

Armed with this knowledge, you should be well on your way to taking control of your Google Assistant-compatible devices. But, if you want to learn more about Google Assistant, why not check out our in-depth guide?