Instagram notifications are a useful way to keep track of what's happening on the app. You can get notifications if someone follows you or likes or comments on one of your posts. You can get notifications if someone sends you a message or mentions you, or even when someone you follow goes live. There comes a point, however, when all of these notifications start to get overwhelming. This is particularly true with broadcast channel notifications. As more and more people start their own broadcast channels, your smartphone can soon get bombarded with notifications that you have very little interest in.

If you're ready to reclaim your sanity, then here's how to turn off broadcast notifications on Instagram.

What are Instagram broadcast channel notifications?

Instagram is always introducing new features that allow creators to interact more easily with their followers. One such feature is broadcast channels. These are channels that allow creators to send messages to everyone in the broadcast channel at once. The messages are one-way only; followers can't reply. It's a one-to-many messaging tool that helps creators keep their followers informed directly. These types of channels are popular on other platforms; even WhatsApp has added broadcast channels.

Since this is a useful tool for creators to use, more and more of them are setting up broadcast channels. Unfortunately, every time that they do, their followers get a notification informing them that they've been invited to join their broadcast channel. If you're following a lot of people, you can soon start to get inundated with these broadcast channel invitation notifications. Thankfully, it's possible to tweak your settings so that the barrage of notifications stops.

How turn off broadcast channel invitation notifications

This is the best option if you just want to stop the endless stream of notifications informing you that someone has set up yet another broadcast channel. This will stop you receiving any more broadcast channel invitation notifications at all.

Open Instagram. Tap your profile icon in the bottom right corner. Tap the Three Lines icon in the top right of the screen. Select Settings and privacy. Tap Notifications. Select Messages and calls. Scroll down and select Off under Broadcast channel messages. You'll no longer receive any broadcast channel notifications.

How to turn off broadcast channel notifications for a specific account

If you don't want to go nuclear but want to ensure that you don't receive any broadcast channel notifications for a specific account, you can turn of broadcast channel notifications just for that specific account.

Open Instagram. Find the account that you want to block the notifications for. On the account profile page, tap the Bell icon at the top of the screen. Toggle Broadcast channels off. You will no longer receive broadcast channel notifications from this account.

How to turn off message notifications for a specific broadcast channel

You can also turn off notifications from within a broadcast channel itself. This will stop you receiving notifications about messages within the broadcast channel.