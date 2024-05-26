Key Takeaways My first recommendation is to connect a controller for a better gaming experience.

Next, the easiest thing to do is download retro games from the Google Play Store.

However, you should try using emulation software like RetroArch to play old console games.

Old Android tablets might not have the fastest graphics cards for modern AAA titles, but they are perfect for retro games that are equally fun and don't have heavy system requirements. The best thing about playing on an Android tablet is that you aren't confined to a single old platform like the PlayStation 1 or Nintendo 64, and you can run games from multiple consoles on a single device.

My handy guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to play games on your Android tablet. By the end, you'll be able to play some of the best console games of all time wherever you are.

Connect a controller to your Android tablet

It's the best way to play retro games

Touchscreens aren't the most precise interface, and it's often easier to use a controller because of the familiar controls and authentic arcade-like feel. I'm using a PlayStation 4 Dualshock for this example, but Xbox and most third-party controllers will work and connect the same way.

1. Go to Settings and open Bluetooth.

2. Press and hold the Share and PS buttons on your Dualshock 4 until a white light starts flashing, indicating that it's in pairing mode.

4. Press Pair new device on your tablet and select the controller as your device to connect to.

5. The light on the controller will turn blue when paired with the tablet.

6. Enjoy playing tablet games with your controller.

Download retro games from Play Store

This is the easiest way to play retro games

Installing retro games from the Google Play Store is the easiest way, and there are countless titles to keep you entertained.

Open Google Play and search for retro games that list fun titles in various genres. Alternatively, you can search for the game you like and download it. Some old games, like Streets of Rage 2, will detect your controller automatically, while others, like 1945 Air Force, only work via the touchscreen.

Use emulation software to install games

Another option is to play games from most consoles

Another way to turn your Android tablet into a retro gaming console is with emulation apps like RetroArch. RetroArch is free on the Google Play Store and allows you to play games from the Atari 2600, PlayStation 1, and countless other platforms. It's user-friendly, and you'll be up and running in no time after following these easy steps.

Download RetroArch from the Google Play Store. Press Load Core (Select which code to use) on the home screen. Press Download a Core (Download and install a core from the online updater). Cores are a fancy word for emulators, and a window will open displaying a list of old games and game platforms like Doom, Nintendo DS, and Sega Saturn, among others. Select the ones you want to use, and they will automatically get added to the app. You can choose as many platforms as you like. After that, you can return to the home screen and press Load Content (Select which content to start). The file explorer will open, and you must navigate to the folder containing the ROM files of the games you want to play. ROM files are usually .ZIP or .ISO folders containing the game data from old cartridges and discs. Once you've found the correct directory, select the game you want to play and click on Load Archive. The Suggested cores window will open with a list of compatible platforms. Choose the most appropriate one, and the game should open. Certain platforms, like the PlayStation 1, require an additional BIOS file to run games.

Where can you find game ROMS?

It's complicated

While emulators are legal and freely available on Google Play and the App Store, the same can't be said for ROMs, which are more of a gray area depending on their use. It's legal to copy your own games as ROMS in the US for personal use if you don't distribute them or use both copies simultaneously. Backups and archives might also be considered fair use, but we'll only know for sure if it's tested in court one day. On the other hand, downloading ROMs without owning the original copy of the game is illegal software piracy.

Pocket-lint does not support software piracy and recommends seeking professional legal advice if you're uncertain about the ROMs you're using.

FAQ

Q: Are software emulators legal?

Software emulators are legal and available to download from Google Play and the App Store.

Q: Are game ROMs legal?

Game ROMs are legal for backing up your own games and other fair uses as long as they don't infringe on any copyrights and aren't for commercial use.

Q: Can you connect a controller to an Android tablet?

You can connect most wireless controllers to an Android tablet via Bluetooth.