AirPlay (or, to give it its full name, Apple AirPlay 2) is a genius bit of tech that Apple has integrated into most of its modern devices, making it way easier to stream audio and video from them to other devices.

While it's a great system, it can sometimes be a little confusing how to turn it off - to stop using AirPlay while you're streaming. Here are some steps you can follow in a few different scenarios.

How to stop AirPlay screen mirroring on iPhone or iPad

If you're midway through screen mirroring from your iPhone or iPad - putting its display on your TV or monitor, for example, stopping is quite simple with these steps.

Swipe down from the top-right of the display to open the Control Centre Tap the Screen Mirroring icon (two overlapping rectangles) At the bottom of the list that pops up, tap Stop Mirroring

This should end your screen mirroring, leaving you with two disconnected devices once more.

How to turn off AirPlay screen mirroring on Mac

If you're actually on your laptop or Mac, you'll need some different steps to turn off screen mirroring, which you'll find below.

Click the Control Center icon at the top right of your display (two sliders) Click on Screen Mirroring in the menu that appears Click on the display you're mirroring to, to end that mirroring Alternatively, click on Display Preferences, then go to AirPlay Display and turn it to Off

This will leave you with just your device's display in use.

How to stop AirPlay audio on iPhone or iPad

If you're not casting your screen, but rather sending audio to another source like an external speaker, but similarly want to stop, these steps should get you there.

Swide down from the top-right to open Control Centre On the music tile, tap the AirPlay icon (a triangle with three circles above it) From the list of playback devices, select your iPhone or iPad to return the audio to its speakers

This will mean your audio is back to your device and a bit less public for it.

How to stop AirPlay audio on Mac

If you want the same ending (to stop sharing audio) but you're on a Mac, here are the steps for that type of device.

Click on the Control Centre icon at the top right of your display (two sliders) Click the AirPlay icon to the right of Sound (a triangle with circles above it) From the device list, select your Mac's internal speakers

This will ensure that the only audio source is your device's speakers, not anything external.