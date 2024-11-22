Key Takeaways Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is now available to the public.

For the time being, this first preview build is only compatible with select Pixel devices.

While you can manually flash the preview onto your device, using Google's Android Flash Tool streamlines the process.

Google has already started work on Android 16, with the first Developer Preview (DP1) build of the new OS version now available to the public . In recent years, the company has followed a release cadence of launching DP1's in the February timeframe , making this an exception to the trend.

According to Google, this shift in scheduling is meant to realign Android software development to run parallel with the annual hardware launch cycles of its partner OEMs.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1 brings with it several platform tweaks and enhancements, but it should be noted that this release is primarily meant for developers looking for an environment to test their apps in. Google says the stable version of Android 16 is planned to hit the market in the second quarter of 2025.

It's not recommended that you install this software release on your main, everyday handset -- there's an inherent risk of instability in early Developer Preview builds such as this one.

Which devices currently support Android 15 Developer Preview 1?

Naturally, Pixel devices receive preferential treatment

The following devices are compatible with the first Developer Preview build of Android 16:

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6a

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel Tablet

For the time being, the entire list comprises solely of Google's own Pixel line of hardware. Over time, I expect additional handsets and tablets from third-party OEMs to be added into the mix.

It's interesting to see Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets make the cut this year -- technically, the company has only guaranteed Android version updates for the handsets until October 2024. It's refreshing to see that even though the search giant is in the clear, it's making good with owners of older Pixel hardware.

How do I download and install Android 15 Developer Preview 1 on my device?

Android Flash Tool makes the process a relatively accessible one