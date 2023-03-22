Google has opened up a waitlist for its new AI-powered chatbot, Bard.

That means almost anyone in the US and the UK can now sign up to join the Bard waitlist, which will ensure they are among the first to try the experimental AI service while it is in development. Bard is designed to complement Google's search engine, rather than replace it, and it is currently in beta form. Currently, you can use it to enter text-based queries, generate writing drafts, brainstorm ideas, and receive easy-to-understand summaries of topics.

The chatbot uses LaMDA, a machine learning technology invented by Google in 2017, to generate responses to prompts and queries. Bard can provide multiple responses, which you can then refine or use, and it can provide links to additional resources or suggested Google searches for more information. However, for the time being, Bard's capabilities are limited in certain areas, such as coding and the ability to hold context during longer conversations.

As Bard continues to learn, Google promises that its capabilities will expand and improve.

Pocket-lint

How to join the Bard waitlist

Joining the waitlist for Bard is simple. Just go to bard.google.com and hit the Join Waitlist button. You'll need to enter your contact information, but doing so does not guarantee immediate access to the AI chatbot, as Google is gradually rolling it out to users. To join the waitlist, you must have a personal Google account, be 18 or over, and reside in the US or UK. Bard is currently only available in US English, but Google is working to make it available to users who speak other languages.

Interacting with Bard requires you to grant Google access to your Bard conversations, general location, feedback, and usage information. Conversations with Bard are also kept for up to three years, but you can pause or turn off Bard activity in your Google Account settings. To learn more about how Bard works, see our guide:

How Bard compares to ChatGPT

In comparison to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Bard draws responses from the internet and is integrated into Google's search engine. ChatGPT, on the other hand, uses a knowledge base that is limited to information before September 2021. But ChatGPT can speak several languages, while Bard is only available in English.

Finally, Bard is completely free to use at the moment, while OpenAI recently introduced a paid version of ChatGPT, which offers additional benefits for $20 per month.