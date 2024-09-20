Key Takeaways iOS 18.1 beta introduces Apple Intelligence features, including improved Siri and writing tools.

To access Apple Intelligence, set iPhone region & Siri language to US English and join a short wait list

Apple Intelligence is not available in the EU or China and requires iPhone 15/16 models.

On the same day that the new iPhone 16 models released, Apple dropped another treat. The iOS 18.1 public beta is now available for download, and it includes the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. These features have already been available for testing in the developer beta, but this is the first public beta release with Apple Intelligence included.

There are plenty of the core features missing, with many Apple Intelligence features being rolled out in the coming months, but there are some useful additions in the iOS 18.1 beta. If you want to try out the new features in iOS 18.1 beta (which you should do with caution, since even release software can brick your device ), then here's how to install the beta and activate Apple Intelligence.

How to install the iOS 18.1 beta

You'll need to be signed up to the beta program

Before you can access any of the public betas for iOS, you'll need to have signed up to the Apple Beta Software Program . This is quick and easy to do and will give you access to all the public betas when they're released. All you need to do is visit beta.apple.com and sign up with your Apple ID. Follow the instructions for enrolling your device into the public beta program, and you're in.

Once you're signed up, you'll be able to see any currently available public betas in the Software Update section of your iPhone's settings.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Select Software Update. Tap Beta Updates, which will only be visible if you're registered for the Apple Beta Software Program. Select iOS 18 Public Beta. Go back, and you should see the iOS 18.1 beta update ready to install. Back up your iPhone and then tap Install Now to install the iOS 18.1 beta.

Beta software may contain bugs that can cause you to lose data or stop your device from working. You're installing beta software at your own risk, so always make a full backup before you start.

How to install the Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1

There's a waitlist to join, but it's incredibly short