For all the focus on enjoying a quality image on your TV screen when watching your favorite title, sometimes audio can get overlooked. Everyone wants a sharp picture with vibrant HDR , accurate colors and a perfect contrast ratio in order to embrace a movie, show, or video game to its fullest potential. However, if the audio isn't working properly, the entire entertainment experience can fall apart.

There are a handful of common problems that pop up when using a smart TV, especially when you start to get other devices involved, like a soundbar, gaming console, or streaming device . There are a bunch of different components interacting with each other, and sometimes that can lead to issues. Here are some common issues to be mindful of, and all the ways they can arise and be fixed.

1 Technology discrepancies influence audio

Dialogue and effects may sound distorted

One of the most common issues viewers experience is trouble hearing clearly any dialogue or conversations on screen. This is often a result of a combination of factors, including a lack of new technology being used in conjunction with compression issues. It can be particularly noticeable when you're watching action movies where there are a disproportionate number of booming noises. And even if the dialogue sounds good most of the time, you might instead experience bass and louder effects that are simply way too loud.

This often happens if there are discrepancies between the quality of the source material and the receiver. If you're watching a show or movie, especially something that's newer, on a smart TV that's much older, there may be compression issues causing sound to be muffled or indistinct. A streaming service, for example, may be set to a surround sound output, but if you don't have that setup, then the audio may not come out clearly.

A three-channel soundbar will help with such audio issues, and it's preferable to a two-channel option because it's that center channel from which dialogue most often comes through. Just make sure you have the source material that matches your technology.

2 Be mindful of audio presets

Sound settings can help or hinder

Your smart TV or soundbar likely comes with a few different audio presets, and these can be useful in the right circumstances. If you're still having trouble hearing what characters are saying, then you may want to find an option that enhances dialogue, such as 'clear voice.' This preset helps boost mid-range frequencies, while others designed for music or sports often seek to enhance lower frequencies.

If you're feeling ambitious, you may want to check out the equalizer settings on your TV or connected audio device. You can adjust various frequencies to your listening preferences.

Adopting these settings in the wrong circumstances, however, may lead to problems in your listening experience. Boosting bass for certain titles may mean dialogue is muffled, while putting on a setting like 'quiet' or 'night mode,' in which the bass is significantly lowered, may hinder the experience of a big action movie. It's also important to be mindful of surround sound options or anything that automatically adjusts audio. If you don't have the right sound system set up, these settings can compress or flatten sound.